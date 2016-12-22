MTPR

No Serious Injuries Suffered In Whitefish School Bus Accident

A school bus delivering kids home in Whitefish Wednesday afternoon slipped off the edge of the road and flipped over.

Emergency responders arrived soon after the accident was reported at 4:30 pm and evacuated children from the back door of the bus.

No one suffered any apparent serious injuries, though one student was transported by ambulance to North Valley Hospital as a precaution.

Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt says the district developed a follow-up plan for counseling support, and voiced appreciation for the fast and professional work of all emergency responders.

