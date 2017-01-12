MTPR

Obamacare Brings Insurance, Jobs To Montana's Indian Reservations

By & 15 minutes ago
  • To Native healthcare leaders, Obamacare provides a great opportunity to create jobs.
    To Native healthcare leaders, Obamacare provides a great opportunity to create jobs.
    Josh Burnham

If you’re wondering how repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Montana, Indian country is a good place to look.

To Native healthcare leaders, Obamacare provides a great opportunity to create jobs.

Here at Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning, they’re hiring billers and coders. Those are the back-office people that keep track of every appointment, test and procedure; and then generate bills and process insurance claims.

Blackfeet Tribal Member Gerald Murray, who has two kids in college to support, started making a living last year doing just that:

"Whatever's not paid, I go through and make sure it's all paid."

Murray learned billing skills through a new curriculum that Blackfeet Community College started to meet growing demand for workers in healthcare administration. He had a job lined up before he even finished school:

"I got a contract before I graduated in April, and then the day of graduation in May it became permanent, so I applied for it," Murray says.

An estimated 40 percent of Montana's Native Americans were uninsured before Obamacare. That was about twice the rate of Montanans in general at the time. The statewide uninsured rate has now dropped to a little over 7 percent.

A lot more of these kinds of jobs are becoming available in Indian country now, because as more Native Americans get coverage, the Indian Health Service and tribal health facilities are getting access to a whole new revenue stream. They have a lot more opportunities to bill private insurance companies now that subsidies through Healthcare.gov are making insurance affordable for lower income people.

"Yeah, I'm a revenue enhancement manager, so yeah, it really excites me [laughs]," says Fonda Redfox, who works for the tribally-run Southern Piegan Health Center.

Another big new source of revenue for Redfox’s clinic is the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid, which Montana signed onto in 2015. Since then, an estimated 8,000 Montana Native Americans have enrolled in Medicaid, including about 1,100 members of the Blackfeet tribe.

"It's really exciting knowing that so many people are getting on Medicaid to receive services," Redfox says.

An estimated 40 percent of Montana’s Native Americans were uninsured before Obamacare. That was about twice the rate of Montanans in general at the time. The statewide uninsured rate has now dropped to a little over 7 percent.

The Indian Health Service has long been available to any Native Americans in Montana, but it’s not insurance, and it routinely denies people healthcare for any condition that’s not immediately threatening their life or a limb.

So, to people like Mary Lynn Billy-Old Coyote, Obamacare changed the game completely:

"Now you’ve got an opportunity for American Indian people to truly have access to private insurance. You have access to greater networks of providers and specialists, and all the things we generally don’t see you have access to."

Billy-Old Coyote is Montana’s American Indian health director.

Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote is the director of Montana's Office of American Indian Health.
Credit Courtesy Montana DPHHS

"To me, there’s not only opportunity there for healthcare, but there's opportunity to build your entire community, to build jobs," says Billy-Old Coyote.

Back here At Blackfeet Community College, there are training programs for hands-on healthcare work, too. In this class, 23-year-old Leroy Bearmedicine, is working toward certification as an emergency medical technician.

He’s from Missoula, but moved to Browning to take advantage of his tribe’s college courses:

"I'd like to become a registered nurse at some point, maybe even work my way up to flight nurse … something to get the adrenaline going," Bearmedicine says.

Before the election, economists at the University of Montana were expecting the demand for healthcare workers in the state to grow strongly – they projected that Montana would need 7,000 new nurses, doctors and other professionals to take care of both the newly-insured, as well as the state’s rapidly aging population.

The demand for health care will likely remain. What’s unknown at this point, is how many of the people who need it will still have health insurance if Congress and the Trump administration make good on their promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The more people with coverage, the more health care jobs Montana will have going forward.

Tags: 
Healthcare
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Blackfeet Community Hospital
Browning Montana
Gerald Murray
jobs
Indian Health Service
Fonda Redfox
Southern Piegan Health Center
Medicaid expansion
Blackfeet Tribe
Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote
Blackfeet Community College
Leroy Bearmedicine
Medicaid

Related Content

Enrollment Deadline Approaching For Affordable Care Act

By Jan 10, 2017
Healthcare.gov screen capture, Jan. 10, 2017.

As Congress debates repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration is making a push to get as many people as possible to shop for health insurance via healthcare.gov.

Lawmakers Look For Solutions To Crippling Air Ambulance Costs

By & Jan 10, 2017
A line of people waiting to testify in support of removing balance billing for air ambulance rides in Montana.
Corin Cates-Carney

Montana lawmakers are trying to find a balance between the lifesaving air ambulance services, and the crippling debt those rides can bury patients in.

Veterans Choice Still Failing, Montana Senators Say

By Jan 9, 2017
Tony Lapinski is a Montana veteran who's had trouble using Veterans Choice
Mike Albans

Both of Montana’s U.S. Senators have sent letters chastising the company that runs the Veterans Choice healthcare program in Montana and 36 other states.

Veterans Choice is supposed to help vets get appointments with private health care providers if they live far from a VA facility, or have been waiting a long time for a VA appointment. It was created in 2014, and has been plagued with problems since the beginning.

Tester: Obamacare Repeal Has 'Real World Impacts'

By Jan 8, 2017
Senator Jon Tester at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Health Department Saturday
Eric Whitney

Senator Jon Tester is asking for feedback on what would happen if Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act as they’ve been promising.

On Friday and Saturday he visited Libby, Kalispell, and Missoula to meet with health care providers and leaders at hospitals, clinics and public health departments.

Report: 142,000 Montanans Could Lose Coverage If Obamacare Repealed

By Jan 5, 2017
A graph from the Montana Budget and Policy Center's New Report
Montana Budget and Policy Center

If Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act, 142,000 Montanans could potentially lose their health insurance coverage.

That’s according to a new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center.

Montana Hospitals Benefiting From Medicaid Expansion

By Oct 19, 2016
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Courtesy St. Patrick Hospital

In 2015, the Montana Hospital Association enthusiastically backed Medicaid expansion in Montana. A big reason was that in the first half of the year, they gave away nearly $71 million in free, or “charity” healthcare to people who had no health coverage.

After the legislature narrowly passed Medicaid expansion, Hospital Association President Dick Brown says, "the actual expectation was that charity care would go down, because a lot of the individuals who are now on Medicaid were receiving care at no cost to them, because they couldn’t afford it."

Planned Parenthood Montana Reacts To GOP's Vow To Pull Federal Funding

By Jan 6, 2017

Planned Parenthood of Montana says it won’t go away even if congressional Republicans follow through on their vow to defund the organization.

And U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan made it clear this week; Planned Parenthood is about to lose its federal funding.

New Native Health Director: Solutions Are In The Community

By Sep 27, 2016
Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote is the director of Montana's Office of American Indian Health.
Courtesy Montana DPHHS

In Montana, the life expectancy for Native American people is 19 to 20 years shorter than for whites. The median age at death for Native men here is 56. It's 62 for Native women.

Those statistics, in part, motivated Governor Steve Bullock last year to create a new position in the state health department: Director of American Indian Health.