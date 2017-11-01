MTPR

Open Enrollment Begins For Affordable Care Act

  Screen capture of the healthcare.gov home page, November 1, 2017.
Open enrollment has started for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But this year, Montanans hoping get insurance on ACA marketplace will have less time to sign up. The enrollment period for coverage under Affordable Care Act is 6 weeks shorter this year under the Trump administration, than in previous years. 

Olivia Riutta is with Montana Primary Care Association.

"Folks are going to have from November 1 until December 15 to shop for a 2018 health insurance plan. So that's less time that we've had in the past, and so it's more important than ever that folks start the process early, start their application early, and if they need to sit down with somebody, if they have questions or want somebody to help walk them through the application process, that they reach out and get an appointment scheduled early so that they don’t run out of time."

Riutta says people with questions about his shorted enrollment period and for help shopping for a health plan should visit healthcare.gov or covermt.org.

Related Content

Max Baucus Talks China, The ACA, And Tax Reform

By Oct 25, 2017
Former Montana U.S. Senator and former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus.

Former Montana Senator Max Baucus' job as U.S. ambassador to China ended in January. He now divides his time between Missoula, Bozeman, and global public speaking engagements.

Baucus this week stopped by Montana Public Radio Studios to talk about China, The Affordable Care Act, and tax reform.

Montana Insurers Allowed To Adjust Prices After Trump Executive Order

By Oct 16, 2017
Montana Health Co-Op.

Health insurance companies in Montana will be allowed to adjust their prices to account for President Trump’s executive order that stops some federal payments to insurers.

That news came Monday, after one company said last week that if they couldn’t change their prices, they’d have to leave the Montana market due to the President eliminating Cost Sharing Reduction, or CSR payments.

Montana Insurance Company May Quit Because Of Trump Executive Order

By Eric Whitney Oct 13, 2017
Matthew Rosendale, Montana's Commissioner of Securities and Insurance
Eric Whitney

Montana's insurance commissioner says two of the three companies offering health insurance through the individual market in the state cannot adjust their rates following President Donald Trump's decision to end federal subsidies for low-to-middle-income people.

Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale says he'll hold the Montana Health Co-op and PacificSource Health Plans to the rate increases they proposed, which average four percent for the co-op and 7.4 percent for PacificSource.

Trump Administration To End Obamacare Subsidies For The Poor

By Danielle Kurtzleben Oct 12, 2017

Updated at 11:40 p.m. ET

The Trump administration said Thursday that it would end the Affordable Care Act's cost-sharing reduction payments designed to help low-income Americans get health care. Not paying the subsidies, health care experts have warned, could send the health insurance exchanges into turmoil.

Insurer Cites D.C. Uncertainty For Higher Health Premiums

By Sep 28, 2017

It's about one month until open enrollment starts for health insurance plans sold on Healthcare.gov. Yesterday Montana's biggest health insurance company said it won't attempt to adjust its premiums downward for next year.