Open Enrollment Begins For Affordable Care Act

Open enrollment has started for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But this year, Montanans hoping get insurance on ACA marketplace will have less time to sign up. The enrollment period for coverage under Affordable Care Act is 6 weeks shorter this year under the Trump administration, than in previous years.

Olivia Riutta is with Montana Primary Care Association.

"Folks are going to have from November 1 until December 15 to shop for a 2018 health insurance plan. So that's less time that we've had in the past, and so it's more important than ever that folks start the process early, start their application early, and if they need to sit down with somebody, if they have questions or want somebody to help walk them through the application process, that they reach out and get an appointment scheduled early so that they don’t run out of time."

Riutta says people with questions about his shorted enrollment period and for help shopping for a health plan should visit healthcare.gov or covermt.org.