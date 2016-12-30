MTPR

Opponents Sue Over Creston Water Bottling Plant Zoning

By 7 seconds ago
  • Montana Artesian Water Company is seeking permits for a facility that would produce several million bottles of water each year.
    Montana Artesian Water Company is seeking permits for a facility that would produce several million bottles of water each year.
    Nicky Ouellet

Opponents of a proposed water bottling plant near Creston are suing Flathead County.

The Egan Slough Community sued after commissioners denied their attempt to rezone the proposed location of the bottling plant for strictly agricultural use. 65 percent of neighboring land owners signed a petition for re-zoning.

But Flathead County commissioners unanimously denied their request in November, saying the new zoning district would restrict the property rights of the person proposing the bottling plant. The lawsuit says the plant could produce up to 1.2 billion plastic water bottles a year and require as many as 200 delivery trips a day on gravel roads.

In the lawsuit filed December 20, the Egan Slough Community seeks to overturn the commissioners’ decision, calling it, "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion."

We were unable to contact Flathead County commissioners or Lew Weaver, who is proposing the bottling plant, before airtime today.

Tags: 
Creston Montana
Flathead County
Egan Slough Community
Lew Weaver

Related Content

Neighbors Voice Opposition To Proposed Creston Water Bottling Plant

By Aug 11, 2016
Members of Water For Flathead's Future watch a documentary on water bottling at a potluck Wednesday night.
Nicky Ouellet

If water is becoming the new oil, the Flathead Valley could become the new Bakken. That’s what many people fear since news of a proposed water bottling plant outside of Kalispell broke earlier this spring.

Last week, Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public meeting to take comments on one aspect of the proposed facility. Comments are due this coming Monday.

Public Comment Period Extended For Creston Water Bottling Plant

By Jul 26, 2016
Public Comment Period Extended For Creston Water Bottling Plant
(PD)

The public is getting an additional 10 days to comment on one aspect of a proposed water bottling plant in Creston. That’s because of a technical error by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.