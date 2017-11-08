'Over There' Examines The Great War Through Four Montana Stories

"There are no survivors of this war [WWI] at this time, so we need to be reminded of this particular history," says Barbara Koostra, the executive director of the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.

"We are honored to honor veterans and the history of our country and world with "Over There: Montanans in the Great War," Koostra says.

She joins UM Professor of Art History and Criticism Rafael Chacón for a look at the exhibition focusing on experiences of individuals from Montana during World War I.

"Over There! Montanans in the Great War" will be exhibited through December 16, 2017 at the Meloy Gallery, PARTV Center on the UM campus in Missoula.