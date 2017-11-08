MTPR
Front Row Center

'Over There' Examines The Great War Through Four Montana Stories

7 minutes ago
  • "Over There! Montanans in the Great War" will be exhibited through December 16, 2017 at the Meloy Gallery, PARTV Center on the UM campus in Missoula.

"There are no survivors of this war [WWI] at this time, so we need to be reminded of this particular history," says Barbara Koostra, the executive director of the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.

"We are honored to honor veterans and the history of our country and world with "Over There: Montanans in the Great War,"  Koostra says.

She joins UM Professor of Art History and Criticism Rafael Chacón for a look at the exhibition focusing on experiences of individuals from Montana during World War I.

Barbara Koostra
Rafael Chacon
World War I
Montana Museum of Art and Culture

Front Row Center: Montana Arts Council

By 39 minutes ago

Tatiana Gant and Cinda Holt from the Montana Arts Council talk about the Council's efforts to keep the arts strong in Montana.

"We're simply the conduit to getting really good work out of the rest of the state. We send resources and dollars everywhere we can," Holt says. "Happy to say we reach 46 out of the 56 ... counties in Montana."

Learn more on this episode of  "Front Row Center."

Montana Book Festival Branches Out

By Sep 18, 2017
Montana Book Festival
Montana Book Festival

Karla Theilen the director of the Montana Book Festival preview's the upcoming festival in Missoula. Theilen says the festival has, "kept true to some of the traditions ... in celebrating Montana's celebrated literary figures, and ... moved to another level and introduced a little bit more diverse programming, not just in the types of authors, but also in the types of events we're putting on."

Listen in to learn more about the festival's 2017 offerings from Karla Theilen and "The Write Question" host Sarah Aronson.

Arts And Culture Bring Big Bucks To Missoula

By Jul 17, 2017
Arts Missoula connects art, culture & community through education, advocacy and celebration.

Tom Bensen of Arts Missoula joins MTPR's Michael Marsolek with a report on the economic impact of non-profit arts organizations in Missoula County — a whopping $54 million according to a new report from Americans for the Arts.

"These are numbers that validate what people already know," Bensen says, "that the arts and culture organizations and people contribute a lot to our economy."