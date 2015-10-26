MTPR
Related Program: 
Field Notes

Paintbrush: The Prettiest Parasite On The Prairie?

By Peter Lesica Oct 26, 2015
Related Program: 
Field Notes
  • Indian paintrbrush (Castilleja linariifolia) in Grand Teton National Park.
    Indian paintrbrush (Castilleja linariifolia) in Grand Teton National Park.
    (PD)

Most people are familiar with the showy red or yellow flowers of the Indian paintbrushes. They can be found from the dry valley grasslands to lush alpine meadows. There are 21 species of the paintbrush just in Montana, including bristly paintbrush, the red-flowered species of dry slopes and scarlet paintbrush which is common in meadows and along streams.

During drought years you may be able to notice that while most of the plants on the hillside will look dry and withered by the early summer, paintbrushes remain healthy-looking. Do these delicate plants have a more efficient way of obtaining water than their neighbors?

The answer is yes. Paintbrushes and their close relatives, louseworts and owl clovers are hemiparasites; that is, they obtain part of their water and nutrients from neighboring plants. When a paintbrush root comes in contact with those of another plant, it forms a short side branch that then penetrates the neighbor’s root. Paintbrushes lose water to the atmosphere more easily than other plants. This, as the the sun and wind draw water from the paintbrush plant, a kind of suction is created that causes water and sap to be drawn from the roots of the host plant into the roots and foliage of the parasite.

Researchers have determined that paintbrushes and their relatives obtain water, mineral nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and carbon compounds such as sugars and amino acids from their hosts. Paintbrushes are not host-specific, and a variety of plants, including other paintbrushes, may be used by the same species.

Paintbrushes and their relatives have green leaves and are able, to some extent, to synthesize their own carbon compounds and obtain their own water and nutrients. Although most species of paintbrush can flower and produce seed in the greenhouse, garden, or other benign environment, a host is usually necessary for survival in the more stressful and competitive conditions occurring in native plant communities.

Although the effects on host plants have not been studied, dense colonies of paintbrush undoubtedly have an impact on the vegetation. Next time you see one of these beautiful plants, perhaps it will make you think of the complex interactions occurring underground.

"Field Notes" is produced by the Montana Natural History Center.

(Broadcast: "Fieldnotes," 08/25/15. Listen on air or online Sundays at 12:55 p.m., Tuesdays at 4:54 p.m., and Fridays at 4:54 p.m., or via podcast.)

Tags: 
Indian paintbrush
Montana Natural History Center
parasite

Related Content

It's No Walk In The Park To Fly Like An Eagle

By Kristie Lawson Oct 20, 2015
Golden eagle.
Flickr user Rocky (CC-BY-2)

I had been sitting in the observation blind for a couple of hours when I heard a commotion outside. Looking through the one-way glass, I saw an enormous bird with a golden crown and talons that were built for serious damage. Another landed nearby. I knew immediately that they were golden eagles, which are one of the largest predatory birds in North America.

Stellar Scintillation, Or Why Stars Twinkle

By Erik McLaury Oct 14, 2015
Stars over camp
Josh Burnham (CC-BY-NC-ND-2)

I often return from camping trips with a sore neck. For a while, I couldn’t figure out what caused this ailment. “Maybe I slept on it weird,” I think to myself. Then I think back to my last trip into the wilderness, and remember specifically the cloudless, moonless nights. The inky black sky. The stars. The universe over my head.

Fishing With The King: The Belted Kingfisher

By Jason Brininstool Oct 6, 2015
A female belted Kingfisher with her catch.
Teddy Llovet (CC-BY-2)

While recently visiting the Rock Creek area to simply go fishing I became distracted as I cast my red skwala into the clear, frigid stream. I was not distracted by the surrounding beauty of grasslands and different flora, or my ongoing love/hate relationship with fly-fishing, but rather the immense variety of sound echoing off the rock outcroppings surrounding the area.

Wolverines: Wild Weasels Of The Alpine

By Thomas McKean Sep 30, 2015
In Montana, wolverines reside mostly within the Crown of the Continent ecosystem.
Andrew Gainer (CC-BY-NC-2)

A small dark blur upslope materialized into a loping wolverine, coming straight toward us! Afraid this wolverine wanted to share our lunch, we left our backpacks where they lay, and hurried out of its path.