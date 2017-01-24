'The Palace of Glass': Logan Reviews

Logan reviews 'The Palace of Glass,' the third book in The Forbidden Library series by Django Wexler

The Palace of Glass is the third book in the The Forbidden Library trilogy, with possibly more to come, because I thought the series was very successful.

In The Palace of Glass, after discovering that her Uncle, and master, Geryon, had a role to play in her father's disappearance, Alice goes to Ending for help. Ending is a Labyrinthine – a gigantic black cat a size of a tiger with yellow eyes. She has a plan that could trap Geryon forever. Ending and Isaac are pretty much the only ones Alice can trust because she doesn't trust Geryon now and in order to achieve the plan, Alice to has to journey to this prison called "The Palace of Glass."

The Palace of Glass is suspenseful and there is a surprise twist at the end. I would recommend this book for third or fourth grade and up.

This has been Logan with a review of The Palace of Glass, by Django Wexler. Thanks for Listening!

Logan H. Wilson is an 11-year-old boy from Missoula, Montana. He loves reading, of course, and is rarely seen without a book. His favorite authors include J.K. Rowling, Tolkien, Brian Jacques, and Christopher Paolini. The Eragon books are one of his favorite series. In addition to reading, he is a serious rock hound who likes looking for crystals and collecting interesting rocks. He is also interested in art and chemistry. When he grows up, he wants to be an inorganic chemist who reviews books in his spare time.