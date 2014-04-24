MTPR
Related Program: 
The Write Question

Paul Zarzyski Compares Writing Poetry to Riding Rodeo Broncs

By Chérie Newman Apr 24, 2014

Steering With My Knees, poems by Paul Zarzyski
Credit poetry, western author, bronc riding

During this program, Paul Zarzyski talks about and reads from his latest collections of poetry and prose, Steering With My Knees and 51: 30 Poems, 20 Lyrics, 1 Self-Interview, both published by Bangtail Press.

Including:

  • "Tumbleweed Munchies"
  • "Monte Carlo Express--Post Office Box 258, 15.3 Miles Home"
  • a recitation (from memory) of the lyrics to "Black Upon Tan"
  • a comparison of writing poetry to riding rodeo broncs

Paul Zarzyski and Zeke

The music in this program was written and performed by John Floridis.

The Write Question blog
The Write Question on Facebook
The Write Question podcast

Born and raised in Hurley, Wisconsin, Paul Zarzyski has called Montana “home” since 1973, shortly after heeding the advice of Horace Greeley to “go west young man, go west.” He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from The University of Montana, where he studied with Richard Hugo. At the same time, he took up a second vocation — bareback bronc riding — and rode the amateur, the ProRodeo, and Senior circuits into his early forties.

Zarzyski received the 2005 Governor’s Arts Award for Literature. He has been a featured performer at the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering for the past 26 years, has toured Australia and England, and has recited at the National Book, Folk, and Storytelling Festivals, The ProRodeo Hall of Fame, The Library of Congress, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, and with the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. He was also featured in 1999 on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, which was broadcast from The Mother Lode Theater in Butte, Montana.

Paul Zarzyski's recent publications include Steering With My Knees (Bangtail Press 2013) and 51: 30 Poems, 20 Lyrics, 1 Self-Interview (Bangtail Press, 2011).

Paul Zarzyski's Facebook page

Cowboy Confessional:  An Interview with Paul Zarzyski on the Western Folklife Center Web site

Tags: 
Paul Zarzyski
poet
western author
Montana writer
rodeo

Related Content

Crow Indian Culture in Poetry by Henry Real Bird

By Chérie Newman Nov 20, 2013
Wolf Teeth: poems by Henry Real Bird

Henry Real Bird talks about Crow Indian culture and reads poems from his new collection, Wolf Teeth. He also sings a poem.

About Henry Real Bird's poetry:

Debut Novel Explores Transgender and Ethnic Issues

By Chérie Newman Mar 26, 2014
For Today I Am A Boy, by Kim Fu

Kim Fu talks about and reads from her debut novel, For Today I Am A Boy.

About the book:

Peter Huang and his sisters—elegant Adele, shrewd Helen, and Bonnie the bon vivant— grow up in a house of many secrets, then escape the confines of small-town Ontario and spread from Montreal to California to Berlin. Peter’s own journey is obstructed by playground bullies, masochistic lovers, Christian ex-gays, and the ever-present shadow of his Chinese father.

Badluck Way, the Story of a Man, a Wolf, and Their Ultimate Collision

By Chérie Newman Mar 19, 2014
Badluck Way: A Year on the Ragged Edge of the West

Bryce Andrews talks about his decision to move to a cattle ranch in Montana and about the memoir he wrote about his experiences there, Badluck Way. He also reads two passages from the book.

About the Book:

“Montana” is a mystery (novel)

By Oct 31, 2013

For over 30 years, Gwen Florio covered the news - everything from war in Afghanistan to crime in Missoula - as a print reporter. The recent release of her mystery novel, "Montana", marks the debut of her new career as a full-time author.

In this feature interview, Florio talks with News Director Sally Mauk about the new novel - and how she came to write a mystery.

 

Melissa Kwasny Explores Image and Vision in the Non-Human World

By Chérie Newman Oct 2, 2013
Earth Recitals: Essays on Image and Vision, by Melissa Kwasny

Melissa Kwasny talks about her book Earth Recitals: Essays of Image & Vision, and about how reflecting on the images we see in the outer, nonhuman, world can stimulate human creative imagination and enhance our everyday lives.

About the book:

James Lee Burke's 'Light of the World' Illuminates Evil

By Chérie Newman Sep 25, 2013
Light of the World, a Dave Robicheaux novel by James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke talks about his new Dave Robicheaux crime novel, Light of the World. He also reads a passage from the book and drops a few hints about his next novel.

From the publisher: