Paula Poundstone On Happiness, Driving A Lamborghini, And Performing Stand-Up In Bozeman

Esteemed by Comedy Central as one of the best stand-up comics of all time, Paula Poundstone is perhaps best known in the radio world for her regular appearances on the NPR comedy quiz show, Wait… Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Fresh on the heels of the release of her new memoir, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, Poundstone will be in Bozeman Fri. Aug. 11 to perform standup at the Ellen Theatre.

