MTPR

Predator-Killing 'Cyanide Bombs' Under Review In Colorado

By 1 hour ago
  • The M-44 consists of a capsule holder, a cyanide capsule, a spring-activated ejector, and a stake. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.
    The M-44 consists of a capsule holder, a cyanide capsule, a spring-activated ejector, and a stake. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.
    U.S. Department of Agriculture

Predator-killing cyanide traps will no longer be used on public lands in Colorado, pending further study. Colorado is now the second state to take a closer look at use of the devices, also known as M-44 cyanide bombs.

These are spring-loaded devices that resemble sprinklers. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.

Back in April, the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Wildlife Services division put a moratorium on M-44s in Idaho.

These are encouraging developments to Collette Adkins.

"Wildlife Services predator killing program is ecologically destructive, ineffective and cruel. There are so many better ways to deal with conflicts with wildlife than just killing them – especially better ways than these M-44 cyanide bombs," Adkins says.

Adkins is an attorney and biologist with the Center for Biological Diversity. That’s one of the groups that sued the government earlier this year, claiming the devices kill indiscriminately.

A 14-year-old boy triggered one near Pocatello, ID in the spring that sickened him and killed his family dog.

Adkins’ group and WildEarth Guardians have also petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to ban M-44’s nationwide. The groups claim there are better ways – both lethal and non-lethal – to handle problem predators.

Tags: 
cyanide
Wildlife Services
M-44s
Collette Adkins
Wild Earth Guardians
Center For Biological Diversity

Related Content

USDA Expands Review Of 'Cyanide Bombs' After Boy Injured

By Jun 15, 2017
The M-44 consists of a capsule holder, a cyanide capsule, a spring-activated ejector, and a stake. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Three months after a predator-killing cyanide trap sickened a teenage boy in Idaho and killed his dog, the federal government is launching an expanded review of the devices.

US Temporarily Bans Use Of Cyanide Predator Traps In Idaho

By MTPR News Apr 10, 2017
The M-44 consists of a capsule holder, a cyanide capsule, a spring-activated ejector, and a stake. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.
U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program announced today that it would stop using predator-killing cyanide traps in Idaho, at least temporarily according to the Idaho Statesman.

This after a cyanide trap killed a dog in Pocatello and sickened a 14-year-old boy on March 16

Environmental Groups Sue Feds Over Use Of Predator-Killing Poisons

By Apr 4, 2017
The M-44 consists of a capsule holder, a cyanide capsule, a spring-activated ejector, and a stake. When triggered they propel one gram of lethal sodium cyanide into an animal's mouth.
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Environmental and animal welfare groups are suing the federal government over its use of two widely used predator-killing poisons. Compound 1080 and M-44s, are effective tools to kill coyotes and other native carnivores.

Bethany Cotton says that’s part of the problem; they’re too effective: