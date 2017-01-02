Public Hearings Slated For 'Quiet Waters' Initiative

An initiative to put new restrictions on motorized watercraft on some river segments in Montana gets public hearings across the state this week.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers submitted the so-called "Quiet Waters Initiative" petition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks last March.

Phillip Kilbreath is the recreation program manager with Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

"It is a reasonably common thing to get complaints about somebody operating their boat in this manner or that manner, or we also get complaints that people on their paddleboards aren't wearing a life jacket. It's common in general to get complaints," Kilbreath says.

"Quiet waters" recommends nearly 30 regulation changes, including limiting horsepower, setting seasonal restrictions for motorized watercraft and outright banning motorized watercraft along segments of five rivers, including tributaries of the Clark Fork, Flathead, Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers says its suggested regulations are meant to avoid potential conflicts between river users, uphold traditional use of waterways and protect wildlife habitat.

FWP is hosting a series of public hearings this week in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls and Helena to accept comments on the proposed regulation changes. They’ll be considered by FWP commissioners before they vote to adopt, reject or amend the the petition.

Get more information, or comment on the Quiet Waters Initiative.

Public hearings will be held :