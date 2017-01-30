MTPR

Public Lands Supporters Rally At Montana Capitol

  • Public lands supporters packed into the Capitol in Helena, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
    Michael Siebert - UM Legislative News Service

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building's rotunda with chanting supporters.

Organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, the event is intended to show solidarity among many different types of public lands users against efforts to sell or transfer federal public lands, or give management authority over them, to states or private entities.

Governor Steve Bullock was the keynote speaker:

"Proposals to transfer our public lands, or studies to transfer our public lands have no place in this building, and no place in Montana!"

The Wilderness Association says it expects Thompson Falls Republican Senator Jennifer Fielder to introduce two resolutions supporting transferring or studying transfer of federal public lands in the current legislative session. Fielder is the CEO of the Utah-based American Lands Council, which advocates for less federal land ownership.

Today, Fielder tweeted that, "Montana's air, land, wildlife and people are suffering because of federal bureaucracy."

