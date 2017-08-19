MTPR

A Quick Reminder On This Critical Fire Day

By 17 minutes ago
  • U.S. Forest Service

As the Lolo Peak Fire made its major run along Highway 12 Friday night, somebody decided to launch a drone to capture some dramatic video or pictures. This irresponsible behavior forced fire managers to shut down critical air operations over the fire area.

Flying drones in closed air space around fires is a federal offense. It jeopardizes pilots lives and grinds water and retardant drops to a halt.

The Lolo Peak Fire team asks anyone who witnesses a drone incursion to immediately report it to 406-272-5433. Operators will need your name and phone number, the location where you observed the drone, the time you observed the drone and its direction of travel. 

Conflicts have already occurred in at least 9 states this year, including the high-profile arrest of a man in Arizona who was charged with 14 felony counts of endangerment after he was caught flying a drone over a fire in Prescott National Forest last month.

Tags: 
wildfire
drones
Lolo Peak Fire

Related Content

Seeley Lake Drone Incursion Leads To Federal Investigation

By Aug 3, 2017
An unmaned aerial vehicle, also known as a drone. File photo.
(PD)

The drone pilot allegedly responsible for temporarily shutting down aerial firefighting operations on the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake Wednesday is now the subject of a federal investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service is working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Justice to determine if charges are warranted.

Drones Hamper Aerial Fire Operations On Rice Ridge Fire

By Aug 2, 2017
Be smart, don't fly your drone anywhere near a wildfire. No amount of video or photos are worth the consequences.
U.S. Forest Service

Aerial firefighting operations on the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake had to be shut down for a few minutes today due to a civilian drone.

This fire season there have already been more than 18 public drone incursions, most of which resulted in the temporary shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 18, 2017

By MTPR News 16 hours ago
Evacuation and warning areas for the Lolo Peak Fire, August 18, 2017.

As of 6:40 p.m. there is a new evacuation order along the north side of Highway 12, west of Stella Blue Dr., including all of Sleeman Creek Rd. The order does not include Stella Blue Dr.