MTPR

'Quiet Waters' Hearings In Helena, Great Falls Tonight

By Mike Albans 37 minutes ago
  • The comment period for the
    The comment period for the "quiet waters" initiative ends Feb. 12, 2017.
    (PD)

The last of several public hearings on proposed changes to the way Montanans use motors on some streams and rivers happen tonight in Helena and Great Falls. There have been four public comment meetings on the "quiet waters" initiative so far.

"It’s a mixed bag to this point," says Ron Aasheim, a spokesman for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

"I can certainly tell you that in Kalispell and Billings, the majority were opposed. Missoula they were in support, and in Bozeman, according to the crew, pretty even."

The comment period ends February 12. Montana’s Fish & Wildlife Commission has final decision making authority, and Aasheim says they probably won't take the issue up until April at the earliest:

"They'll take a look at the comments, deliberate, they'll be open discussion at the commission meeting and they'll make a decision based on what they think. That’s how they’ll do it."

Aasheim says the public has had strong feelings about this issue:

"It's been interesting. There's been lots of public comment. At the public meetings we're up at around 400 now and, as I said, we've got about 900 online, that's a lot of comments. It doesn’t compare to bison and wolves, but for a  lot of the Commission items we deal with, that's significant."

John Sullivan, Chairman of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the group that proposed the Initiative, acknowledges it's been an uphill battle:

"The public meetings have been a little rough for us, to be totally honest There are a lot of folks out there who are afraid of what we’re trying to do. They feel threatened by it. They feel that we're trying to take away their rights, which is not the intention at all."

I asked Sullivan what happens next.

"We're gonna keep pushing hard to make sure we can educate our neighbors on what we're trying to do, talk with folks, try to get a consensus on what we’re trying to pass, and build some support. We still have an uphill battle but There's a way to work around our differences and a way to make Montana a better place."

Tonight's meetings in Great Falls and Helena both take place at 6:00 p.m.

Find more information on the "quiet waters" initiative here.

Tags: 
Quiet Waters Initiative
Ron Aasheim
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission
John Sullivan
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Related Content

Kalispell Sounds Off On 'Quiet Waters' Initiative

By Jan 4, 2017
Flickr user, Harold (cc-by-2.0)

The so-called Quiet Waters Initiative — a slew of proposals that could redefine recreation on some Montana rivers and streams — rocked the boat at the first of several public hearings this week hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The agency is taking comment on nearly 30 proposed regulation changes that would limit horsepower, set seasonal restrictions and outright ban motorized watercraft along some rivers and stream segments that feed into the Clark Fork, Flathead, Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers.

Public Hearings Slated For 'Quiet Waters' Initiative

By Jan 2, 2017
Public Hearings Slated For 'Quiet Waters' Initiative
(PD)

An initiative to put new restrictions on motorized watercraft on some river segments in Montana gets public hearings across the state this week.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers submitted the so-called "Quiet Waters Initiative" petition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks last March.

Flathead National Forest Plan Receives More Than 34,000 Comments

By Eric Whitney Dec 1, 2016
Meetings this week address revisions and amendments to a few of Montana's National Forest plans.
Flathead National Forest

Wilderness advocates say they’re “really excited” at the number of public comments supporting wilderness and wildlife habitat in Flathead National Forest.

Comment Period Opens For New Helena-Lewis And Clark National Forest Plan

By Nov 28, 2016
A map of a portion of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
Helana-Lewis and Clark National Forest

The Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest has released its proposed new Forest Plan. The Plan is years in the making, and a four month public comment period on it will open once notice is officially published in the Federal Register, which is expected later this week.