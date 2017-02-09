MTPR

Rain And Avalanches Bring Highway Closures Across Western Montana

By 1 hour ago
  • Several highway closure are in effect across western Montana at the time of publication.
    Several highway closure are in effect across western Montana at the time of publication.

Update 9:20 p.m.:  The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are now open between St. Regis and Lookout pass. The eastbound lane remains closed due to standing water on the road. Heavy rain and melting snow continue to accumulate on the road.

--

Major highways in western Montana and Idaho are closed today following a significant warming trend. A dramatic change in weather that brought warmer temperatures, rain and avalanches to western Montana and Idaho has closed major highways and blocked traffic.Interstate 90, from St. Regis to Lookout Pass, has been shut down since around 10:00 a.m. due to heavy rains and standing water. A train partially derailed in the town of Valier earlier this afternoon, blocking traffic on Montana Highway 44. A detour is in place.

Another avalanche along the southern border of Glacier National Park forced a closure to all but local traffic on U.S. Highway 2 between Essex and East Glacier since 9:00 a.m. And a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near the Colgate Licks area in Idaho has been closed since last night due to avalanche danger.

"We’re getting that wet, heavy snow in the mountains with even rain on top of it now as the warm air pushes in and getting that heavy, wet snow on top of cooler, drier snow is a prime scenario for having the heavy snow slide down the mountain and start avalanches," says Lance Van de Boogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Van de Boogart says rain and snow will continue to stream across western Montana until Saturday morning, when a dry, cold air mass will arrive.

"Hopefully that will help with a lot of these avalanche issues," says Van de Boogart.

It will also help slow snow melt, which has led to standing water across many Montana highways.

Van de Boogart says people should look for alternative routes and take extra care while driving.

Find road closure information from the Montana Department of Transportation here, or view the MDT road condition map.

Tags: 
National Weather Service
avalanches
Lance Van de Boogart
Highway 12
Highway 2
Highway 44
Interstate 90
St. Regis Montana
Lookout Pass
Idaho
Glacier National Park
Essex Montana
East Glacier Montana
Valier Montana
Colgate Licks Idaho
weather

Related Content

Winter Storm Pounds Northwest Montana, More Snow Coming

By Feb 6, 2017
Snow will once again return to the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning across central Idaho and from the Mission Valley southward across western Montana.
National Weather Service Missoula

National Weather Service meteorologists warned us about a big winter event and boy were they right. As promised, a gigantic winter storm barreled headlong into northwest Montana and left a ton of snow in its wake:

'Significant, Heavy Snow' Descending On NW Montana

By MTPR News Feb 6, 2017
Be prepared for significant heavy snow impacts across NW Montana Monday.
National Weather Service Missoula

Get ready Montana, "significant, heavy snow" and the potential for blizzard conditions are descending on a large area of northwest Montana today, according to the National Weather Service in Missoula: