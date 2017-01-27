Rally In Support Of Public Lands Planned For Monday In Helena

Bullock, Montanas Taking Part In Public Lands Rally

The Montana Wilderness Association is hoping a rally on Monday will send a message to the state’s elected officials.

Kayje Booker is the Association’s State Policy Director:

“All of us are here in Montana because we love our public lands and we will fight back against any effort to transfer and sell those lands into private hands.”

Gov. Bullock, Interior Secretary nominee Ryan Zinke, and President Donald Trump have all said they oppose selling federal public lands.

But, Booker says, she’s still concerned about resolutions like one by Republican State Senator Jennifer Fielder. It asks Congress to transfer federal public lands to the state.

“Efforts at the state level like Fielder’s resolution can build the illusion that this is something that montanas want when we know very well that it is something that the majority of montanas oppose.”

Booker expects Montana families, businesspeople, and recreationalists to come to the rally.

Gov. Steve Bullock is scheduled to speak at the event.