Recipe: Peach Ice Cream ("The Food Guys," August 27, 2017)

Food Guy Jon Jackson recalls childhood summers, trying to crank an old-fashioned ice cream maker: "Your little arm would get weak after a few turns of that thing, if you could turn it at all. But you'd never forget the taste of that peach ice cream." The Food Guys's recipe is below. "Consume it while it's very fresh," says Other Food Guy, Greg Patent.

When it comes to ice cream, Greg likes adding egg yolks, the extra ingredient in French vanilla ice cream. They act as an emulsifier, keeping the texture smooth during freezing.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream (The Food Guys)

Ingredients:

2 cups peeled, diced (1/2-inch) ripe peaches (about 3 medium)

1 1/4 cups sugar, divided

Pinch of salt

Juice of 1/2 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

4 egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Peel the peaches by dropping them into a big pot of boiling water for ten to fifteen seconds. Remove them, put them into cold water to cool them and remove the skins. Cut out the pits, and cut the fruit into half-inch pieces.

2. Combine the prepared peaches, 1/2 cup of the sugar, pinch of salt, and the lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Let stand at room temperature for about 2 hours until peaches releases their juices. Cover and refrigerate.

3. Place the milk, cream, and 1/2 cup of the sugar in a medium saucepan and bring just to the simmer, stirring, over medium heat.

4. Meanwhile, whisk together the egg yolks and 1/4 cup sugar in a mixing bowl until thick and pale yellow. Slowly whisk the hot milk and cream into the yolks and transfer to the saucepan used to heat the milk and cream. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or heatproof rubber spatula over medium low heat until the custard is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon or spatula with a light film, 6 to 8 minutes. The temperature of the custard will be 180 degrees F on an instant read thermometer. Be careful not to boil the custard! Stir in the vanilla. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until very cold.

5. Drain the accumulated peach juices and stir into the cold custard. Return fruit to the refrigerator. Pour the cold custard base into an ice cream maker and process according to manufacturer’s directions. Just before the ice cream has set, add the cold peaches and continue churning a few more minutes. Store ice cream in a covered container in the freezer.

Makes about 1 1/2 quarts peach ice cream.



(Broadcast: "The Food Guys," 8/27/17. Listen weekly on the radio at 11:50 a.m. Sundays, or via podcast.)