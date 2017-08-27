MTPR
Related Program: 
Food Guys

Recipe: Peach Ice Cream

By Food Guys 49 minutes ago
  • Flickr user, Masha (CC-BY-2.0)

Food Guy Jon Jackson recalls childhood summers, trying to crank an old-fashioned ice cream maker:  "Your little arm would get weak after a few turns of that thing, if you could turn it at all. But you'd never forget the taste of that peach ice cream." The Food Guys's recipe is below. "Consume it while it's very fresh," says Other Food Guy, Greg Patent.

When it comes to ice cream,  Greg likes adding egg yolks, the extra ingredient in French vanilla ice cream. They act as an emulsifier, keeping the texture smooth during freezing.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream  (The Food Guys)

Ingredients:

2 cups peeled, diced (1/2-inch) ripe peaches (about 3 medium)
1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
Pinch of salt
Juice of 1/2 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
4 egg yolks
2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Peel the peaches by dropping them into a big pot of boiling water for ten to fifteen seconds. Remove them, put them into cold water to cool them and remove the skins. Cut out the pits, and cut the fruit into half-inch pieces.

2. Combine the prepared peaches, 1/2 cup of the sugar, pinch of salt, and the lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Let stand at room temperature for about 2 hours until peaches releases their juices. Cover and refrigerate.

3. Place the milk, cream, and 1/2 cup of the sugar in a medium saucepan and bring just to the simmer, stirring, over medium heat.

4. Meanwhile, whisk together the egg yolks and 1/4 cup sugar in a mixing bowl until thick and pale yellow. Slowly whisk the hot milk and cream into the yolks and transfer to the saucepan used to heat the milk and cream.  Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon  or heatproof rubber spatula over medium low heat until the custard is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon or spatula with a light film, 6 to 8 minutes. The temperature of the custard will be 180 degrees F on an instant read thermometer. Be careful not to boil the custard! Stir in the vanilla. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until very cold.

5. Drain the accumulated peach juices and stir into the cold custard. Return fruit to the refrigerator. Pour the cold custard base into an ice cream maker and process according to manufacturer’s directions. Just before the ice cream has set, add the cold peaches and continue churning a few more minutes. Store ice cream in a covered container in the freezer.

Makes about 1 1/2 quarts peach ice cream.
 

(Broadcast: "The Food Guys," 8/27/17. Listen weekly on the radio at 11:50 a.m. Sundays, or via podcast.)

Tags: 
Food Guys
ice cream
peaches

Related Content

Recipe: Cherry Clafouti

By The Food Guys Jul 30, 2017
Flicker user, Jessica Spengler. (CC-BY-2.0)

It's Flathead cherry season in Montana, and the Food Guys are on a cherry clafouti kick.  "If you have access to Flathead cherries, now is one of those moments in your year that will only last a few weeks," urges Food Guy, Jon Jackson. Clafouti, the simple French dessert, features a custard base topped with fresh cherries and it's perfect for late July and early August.

Rejoicing In Summer Peaches, Part One: Peach Galette

By The Food Guys Aug 14, 2015
Flickr user, Chip Smith (CC BY-NC 2.0)

“Life is better than death, I believe, if only because it is less boring, and because it has fresh peaches in it.”
― Alice Walker.

During the "peach time" of summer, Food Guy Greg Patent loves raw peaches, either unadorned or served with crème fraiche or crème Anglaise. He's also partial to peach galette, a simple, rustic French tart. Recipes for peach galette, crème fraiche and crème Anglaise follow.

Rejoicing In Summer Peaches, Part Two: Peach Torte

By The Food Guys Aug 23, 2015
Flickr user, Julie Magro. (CC BY 2.0)

If you've baked peach pies, you know how juicy those fresh peaches can be. One common strategy is to add thickeners. Recently, instead of adding cornstarch or flour, Food Guy Greg Patent baked peaches ahead of time to release their juices. What follows is Greg's recipe for peach torte, using this pre-baking method.

Recipe: Baked Apples With Barley-Chorizo Pilaf

By The Food Guys Mar 29, 2017
Hansbenn (CC-BY-2.0)

Food Guy Jon Jackson tries out New York Times writer Melissa Clark's apple-barley "get together"  and declares it delicious.  Clark's risotto-esque recipe was inspired, but not limited by, the kosher cooking of her grandmother, Ella, who cooked "the greatest hits of Jewish cuisine.  She could simmer up a tender matzo ball and some succulent pot roast, but I doubt she ever met a barley pilaf, let alone thought of making one herself."