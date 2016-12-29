MTPR

Recreation Groups Sue Over Bitterroot National Forest Travel Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • Snowmobile
    The Bitterroot Travel Plan, which was finalized in May, outlines seasonal motorized use on the over 1.5 million-acre national forest.
    Maropak (CC-BY-SA-3)

The Bitterroot National Forest’s first, newly updated travel plan in 40 years is facing its first legal challenge.

A coalition of seven multiple-use recreation groups describes their lawsuit as a, "last resort to stop the federal overreach of agencies running roughshod over public lands."

Stan Spencer is founder of the Missoula-based coalition-member Backcountry Sled Patriots:

"These areas are being closed based on Forest Service ideology and political pressure.  But there are no valid science, no valid facts being proffered or put forward as a reason that motorized access in these areas should be disallowed," Spencer says.

The Bitterroot Travel Plan, which was finalized in May, outlines seasonal motorized use on the over 1.5 million-acre national forest.

Forest officials say it uses the best available science to protect wildlife, water and soil resources.

Bitterroot National Forest Spokesman Tod McKay says it strikes a fair balance between the needs of motorized and non-motorized users alike:

"We’ve got a lot more people using the forest today, and the types of uses have changed dramatically. Finally, there are 2,246 miles of forest roads and trails open to motorized use under the plan. That's equivalent to the driving distance between Hamilton and New York City."

The lawsuit challenging the Bitterroot National Forest Travel plan was filed Wednesday in Missoula District Court.

Find more Bitterroot National Forest travel planning documents here.

Tags: 
Bitterroot National Forest
Tod McKay
snowmobiles
public land
travel planning
Backcountry Sled Patriots

Related Content

10,000 Square Miles: Montana Forests Testing Planning Reforms

By Dec 27, 2016
New Forest Service Director of Fire, Aviation and Air talks future of fire management

Ten thousand square miles. That’s roughly how much public land in Montana the US Forest Service is making new plans for at the moment.

Three National Forests, the Flathead, the Helena-Lewis and Clark and the Custer-Gallatin are all writing the basic governing documents that lay out what can and can’t happen, and where, in their vast territories. In January the Helena-Lewis and Clark is holding a series of public input meetings on their new forest plan.

All this new planning is happening under new forest planning rules. University of Montana Professor of Natural Resource Policy Martin Nie is on a national advisory committee about those rules. 

Forest Service Seeks Comment On Bitterroot Road Management

By Jan 26, 2015
U.S. Forest Service Northern Region (CC-BY-2.0)

The U.S. Forest Service has a new plan for land impacted by logging and logging roads near Darby.

"These road systems are basically unraveling before our eyes," says Ed Snook, a hydrologist on the Bitterroot National Forest.

The agency says roads constructed decades ago by Darby Lumber Company were built without water resources in mind, and that’s led to increased sediment levels in area waterways.

Snook says the new plan for the area aims to create a sustainable motorized access system and loop-based motorized routes, including 15 miles of single track trail.  

Plan Calls For Road Closures, New Motorized Loops In Bitterroot National Forest

By Jan 27, 2015

A Bitterroot Valley environmental group is skeptical of a Forest Service plan to improve watersheds near Darby.

Local motorized off-road users, meanwhile, are supporting the 29,000 acre Darby Lumber Lands Project. 

The area is made up of lands previously owned by several different organizations and eventually acquired by the Forest Service. It's been extensively logged and also partially burned during the fires of 2000. As a result, Bitterroot Forest hydrologist, Ed Snook, says too much sediment is getting into local waterways.