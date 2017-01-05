MTPR

Report: 142,000 Montanans Could Lose Coverage If Obamacare Repealed

By 2 hours ago
  • A graph from the Montana Budget and Policy Center's New Report
    A graph from the Montana Budget and Policy Center's New Report
    Montana Budget and Policy Center

If Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act, 142,000 Montanans could potentially lose their health insurance coverage.

That’s according to a new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center.

The healthcare law that Republicans have vowed to repeal includes the major expansion of Medicaid that Montana signed onto last year. The Budget and Policy Center’s Heather O’Loughlin says repealing Obamacare would end that.

"In Montana there are approximately 61,000 Montanans that have gained healthcare coverage through Medicaid expansion," O'Loughlin says, "that number is slated to continue to increase, we know that there is upwards of 70,000 or a little more than that eligible for Medicaid expansion."

O’Loughlin said another 52,000 Montanans who get Affordable Care Act subsidies to help them buy private health insurance would lose them if the law is repealed. The federal government says that 83 percent of Montanans who buy coverage through healthcare.gov get subsidies, and that most people who do can get a policy for less than $75 a month.

The Budget and Policy Center's report says 8,000 Native Americans in Montana would likely lose their health coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The report by the Montana Budget and Policy Center says that’s how many Indian people have enrolled in Medicaid since Montana expanded it last year as part of Obamacare.

"There’s also a lot of questions about what the Affordable Care Act means for the Indian Health Service," O'Loughlin says.

Right now, it can mean significantly more revenue for IHS and tribal health facilities, because they can bill Medicaid. That potentially goes away with an Obamacare repeal.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Medicaid expansion
Montana Budget and Policy Center
Heather O'Loughlin
Indian Health Service
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Montana politics
Healthcare
health insurance

Related Content

Montana Hospitals Benefiting From Medicaid Expansion

By Oct 19, 2016
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Courtesy St. Patrick Hospital

In 2015, the Montana Hospital Association enthusiastically backed Medicaid expansion in Montana. A big reason was that in the first half of the year, they gave away nearly $71 million in free, or “charity” healthcare to people who had no health coverage.

After the legislature narrowly passed Medicaid expansion, Hospital Association President Dick Brown says, "the actual expectation was that charity care would go down, because a lot of the individuals who are now on Medicaid were receiving care at no cost to them, because they couldn’t afford it."

Gov. Bullock Encourages Veterans To Seek Medicaid Under Newly Expanded Program

By Eric Whitney Sep 15, 2016
Veterans Advocate Joe Parsetich joined Governor Steve Bullock and other dignitaries in Great Falls Sept. 15, to launch an outreach effort encouraging veterans to look into enrolling in Montana's newly-expanded Medicaid program.
Eric Whitney

Governor Steve Bullock says he's making a special effort to reach out to Montana's veterans to encourage them to look into Medicaid health coverage. In Great Falls, leaders of healthcare, veterans and civic groups joined him in doing so Thursday, Sept. 15. 

Montana Officials Hear Update On HELP Act's Job Training Component

By Nov 22, 2016
Montana Capitol dome.
William Marcus

Montana’s Medicaid expansion program got a progress report today from an oversight committee of lawmakers and health care professionals. While the state’s uninsured rate continues to drop, the job services aspect of the HELP Act isn’t doing as well as supporters had hoped.