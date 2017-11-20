MTPR
SubSurface: Resisting Montana's Underwater Invaders

Reporting From The Future: SubSurface Episode 1

By 2 hours ago
  This sign from Minnesota gives a glimpse into one possible future if invasive mussels become established in Montana.
    This sign from Minnesota gives a glimpse into one possible future if invasive mussels become established in Montana.
    Nicky Ouellet
  Matt Hibsch dumps mussels collected from his property along Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin.
    Matt Hibsch dumps mussels collected from his property along Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin.
    Nicky Ouellet
  Tom Longendyke cleans mussels from a screen that filters water going into a treatment plant in St. Paul, Minnesota.
    Tom Longendyke cleans mussels from a screen that filters water going into a treatment plant in St. Paul, Minnesota.
    Nicky Ouellet
  Mussels cling to a screen that filters water going into a treatment plant in St. Paul, Minnesota.
    Mussels cling to a screen that filters water going into a treatment plant in St. Paul, Minnesota.
    Nicky Ouellet
  Jitka Hanakova gearing-up for a dive on Lake Michigan.
    Jitka Hanakova gearing-up for a dive on Lake Michigan.
    Nicky Ouellet
  Tom and Jane Watson on the shores of Big Trout Lake in Minnesota.
    Tom and Jane Watson on the shores of Big Trout Lake in Minnesota.
    Nicky Ouellet

This is "SubSurface: Resisting Montana’s Underwater Invaders." I’m Nicky Ouellet, and in our first episode I’m taking us to the Midwest, to lakes where people have been fighting invasive zebra and quagga mussels for decades, to hear, see and smell what could become Montana’s mussel-encrusted future if a full-blown infestation happens here. These stories are reporting from the future.

A clump of Mussels found during a dive at Lake Michigan.
Credit Nicky Ouellet

Montana was invaded last summer. Not by land, not by air, but by water. A microscopic alien showed up in water samples from the Tiber Reservoir, opening the door to a wide range of potentially devastating impacts for Montana's fisheries, outdoor enthusiasts and industries.

What happens if Montana fails to stop the coming invasion of zebra and quagga mussels threatening the state's water bodies? "SubSurface" looks into Montana's future (or one possible future) to see how the invasive mussels changed the Great Lakes region, and examines Montana's efforts to detect and prevent their spread.

Do you have a question about Montana's underwater invaders? Want to know more about how zebra and quagga mussels spread, how Montana is confronting the problem, or how states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are dealing with them? Leave your questions in the comment section here, or contact us on Facebook or Twitter. We'll do our best to answer them, and may include your question in a future episode.

SubSurface is a production of Montana Public Radio, with financial support from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.

zebra mussels
quagga mussels
Aquatic Invasive Species
invasive species
Tiber Reservoir
Great Lakes

SubSurface: Reporting On Montana's Underwater Invasion, Starting Nov 20

By Nov 8, 2017
SubSurface: Resisting Montana's Underwater Invaders

Montana was invaded last summer. Not by land, not by air, but by water. A microscopic alien showed up in water samples from the Tiber Reservoir, opening the door to a wide range of potentially devastating impacts for Montana's fisheries, outdoor enthusiasts and industries.

What happens if Montana fails to stop the coming invasion of zebra and quagga mussels threatening the state's water bodies? MTPR's Nicky Ouellet looks into Montana's future (or one possible future) to see how the invasive mussels changed the Great Lakes region, and examines Montana's efforts to detect and prevent their spread.

State Budget Cuts Target Invasive Mussel Prevention Program

By Nov 8, 2017
That green and brown gunk is a mix of algae, plankton and bits of genetic material that hold the answer to whether Flathead Lake has mussels in it. One sample comes from 9 meters deep, the other from the surface.
Nicky Ouellet

As state legislators return to Helena next week to try to balance the state budget, one of the programs facing deep cuts is tasked with protecting rivers and lakes in the Flathead Basin from invasive mussels. They may not be able to continue that work.

The Flathead Basin Commission was supposed to oversee a new pilot program next summer that would shore up protections against zebra and quagga mussels, invasive species that have caused millions of dollars of damage in infested states and changed lake ecosystems in ways we still don’t really understand.

New Group Aims To Harmonize Invasive Mussel Response

By Oct 5, 2017
National Parks Service (PD)

A new group that aims to harmonize Montana’s response to invasive mussels, and prevent the economic and environmental damage they can cause, met for the first time Wednesday in Missoula.

K-9 Inspectors Find No Invasive Mussels

By Oct 13, 2017
Corin Cates-Carney

Update: This is an extended version of the story we posted Thursday, Oct. 12, the original text is at the bottom of this post.

Along a rocky shoreline at Canyon Ferry Reservoir Thursday, if you listened closely, you could hear the sound of a dog sniffing, using its nose to search for invasive mussels threatening to overrun Montana waters.

Hilo, a three year old black lab, isn’t finding any evidence of the adult quagga or zebra mussels he’s been sent to search for along the shoreline.

Hydroelectric Dams, Anglers Paying Millions To Prevent Mussels

By Sep 29, 2017
Hydroelectric dams like the Salish Ksanka Qlispe Dam in Polson worry invasive mussels could clog up energy production.
Corin Cates-Carney

Hydropower is a big resource in Montana. It accounted for almost a third of the state’s net electricity generation in 2015. Floods and droughts are always on dam managers’ minds, but lately, energy producers are also worried about tiny, non-native mollusks that could wreak havoc on Montana’s hydropower facilities.


How Montana Is Fighting Invasive Hitchhikers On Firefighting Aircraft

By Jul 27, 2017
Saskatchewan's CL215, or "super scooper," is decontaminated of potential invasive species after fighting the Bridge Coulee Fire on the east side of the continental divide.
Nicky Ouellet

Montana faces twin threats this summer: On land, crews are battling some of the biggest and most destructive fires in the country. In the water, officials are staving off the spread of invasive mussels that could cause millions of dollars of damage to hydropower dams and irrigation lines. These threats come together for wildland firefighters, who often use equipment that travels across the country and has the potential to carry invasive hitchhikers with it. But firefighters are tackling the potential contamination head on.