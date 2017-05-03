MTPR

Researchers To Trap Grizzly, Black Bears In Yellowstone

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.

The trapping is an effort to gather data on the protected grizzly bears as part of long-term research required under the Endangered Species Act.

The bears will be baited, trapped and anesthetized so biologists can attach radio collars and collect scientific samples.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports biologists the trapping will take place in remote locations that are not near hiking trails or backcountry camping. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team says signs warning the public will be posted around the perimeter of trapping areas.

Trapping will continue through July 30.

