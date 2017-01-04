Rob Quist Throws His Hat Into Montana's Congressional Race

Rob Quist is a familiar name in Montana. The Cut Bank native who now lives in the Flathead is famous as a songwriter and musician, first as a member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, and then as a solo artist.

Today, Quist said he now wants a job outside the arts:

"I’m running for Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat," Quist said.

That makes Quist the fourth Democrat to express interest in replacing Zinke, who is expected to be confirmed as secretary of Interior in the Trump administration later this year.

Quist says he was approached by people who asked him to consider running:

"I haven’t taken this decision lightly. The support I’ve been receiving about this has just been overwhelmingly positive."

Quist has served eleven years on the Montana Arts Council, but says he hasn’t had experience in politics beyond being student body president in high school. He says his top issues include the low prices farmers get for their crops, student loan debt and healthcare. He also says he’d be a strong advocate for veterans, clean energy and the arts.