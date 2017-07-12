MTPR

Rosendale Uncommitted On 2018 Senate Race

By MTPR News 1 hour ago

Montana’s Republican commissioner of securities and insurance won't say he’s going to challenge Democrat Jon Tester for Montana’s Senate seat that's up for grabs in 2018 – but Matt Rosendale also isn’t saying he won't run.

On Monday the Washington, D.C. news source Roll Call reported that the GOP is, "waiting on Rosendale in Montana’s Senate Race."

Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matthew Rosendale.
Credit Montana Legislature

I asked Rosendale if he's running.

"I certainly have had tremendous encouragement from the people of Montana, and from some of the leadership in the Republican party from Washington to consider that," he said.

Rosendale said that he’s not focused on a possible Senate run at the moment.

"Right now, I’m completely focused on making sure that I take care of the needs within my agency, and make sure that the people of Montana have access to the best healthcare possible," he said.

The Associated Press is reporting that Senator Tester has added another $2 million to his campaign war chest as he prepares to face his eventual Republican opponent.

Ahead of Friday's latest fundraising reporting deadline, his campaign said he already had $4.7 million in hand as of June 30.

His $2 million take since April 1 adds to a similar amount he reported to the Federal Election Commission for the first quarter of the year.

With less than a year before the Republican primary, potential GOP contenders will have to make a decision soon to begin building the campaign infrastructure and financial backing to mount a serious campaign.

Democrats have also shown concern about a possible run by District Judge Russell Fagg of Billings, a former state legislator, who has formed an exploratory committee. Fagg earlier announced that he would be stepping down from the bench in October and has said he would not make a formal announcement about a Senate bid until then.

A handful of lesser-known Republicans have also expressed interested in Tester's seat, which handicappers say could be among the most competitive next year.

Tags: 
Matt Rosendale
Jon Tester
Russell Fagg
2018 elections
Montana politics

Related Content

Montana Insurers Propose Rate Increases From 2 - 23 Percent

By Jul 11, 2017
Montana Insurers Propose Rate Increases From 2 - 23 Percent
(PD)

Montana’s health insurance companies are asking for rate increases for 2018 ranging from 2 percent to 23 percent. Those numbers released today are much lower than the rate increases for last year, some of which topped 50 percent.

The proposed increases are only for the individual and small group markets. Most Montanans get their health coverage elsewhere, either through their jobs or government programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the Veterans Administration.

Kalispell Republican Enters 2018 Senate Race

By MTPR News Apr 11, 2017
State Senator Albert Olszewski announced that he'll challenge Sen. Tester in the 2018 Elections.
Montana Legislature

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has his first challenger in the 2018 Montana elections. Republican state Sen. Albert Olszewski said today he will run for Tester's seat.

Olszewski is an orthopedic surgeon who lives in Kalispell. He served one term in the state House from 2015-2017, and is in his first term in the state Senate.

New Christian Healthcare Coverage Now Available In Montana

By Apr 3, 2017
Screen capture from the Medi-Share website.

Montana’s top insurance regulator is promoting a new healthcare coverage option that he doesn’t regulate.

It's called Medi-Share, and is run by a Christian non-profit in Florida that markets it as a ministry where members pay into accounts that are used to pay medical bills for other members.

Commentary: Fight For What Really Matters

By Sen. Jon Tester Jul 3, 2017
Views expressed by the commentators do not necessarily reflect the views of this station.

Too often, policy debates in Washington, D.C. devolve into partisan fistfights. Each side becomes so focused on landing a punch that they forget why they climbed into the ring in the first place.

Just a few years ago, one in five Montanans did not have access to health insurance, and people couldn’t afford to get sick.

Tester: GOP Healthcare Bill 'Is Not A Step Forward'

By Jun 27, 2017
Democratic Senator Jon Tester held a digital town hall Tuesday night to answer questions about the Republican health care proposal awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester held a digital town hall Tuesday night to answer questions about the Republican health care proposal awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.

The hour long Facebook live event came hours after Senate Republican leaders announced a delay on the vote for their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare”. 

Fourth Montana Republican Enters Senate Race Against Tester

By Associated Press Jun 23, 2017

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A fourth Montana Republican has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2018. Ron Murray of Belgrade filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on June 17.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that Kalispell state Sen. Albert Olszewski, Scott Roy McLean of Missoula and Troy Downing of Big Sky are also running for the Republican nomination.