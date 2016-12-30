MTPR
Ruffed Grouse: Strolling On And Exploding From The Snow

By Alyssa McLean 12 minutes ago
Ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus). (CC BY 2.0)
Credit Flickr user, Seabamirum

Their cryptic brown and white coloration makes ruffed grouse hard to see - often, the first sign you'll have of one is the deep sound of wings flapping, followed by an eruption of feathers nearby. A classic sound of spring in areas where ruffed grouse live is the booming sound of the male grouse, drumming atop a rock or log or mound, simultaneously announcing and defending its 6-10 acre territory. The sound has been described as "an engine trying to start."

Ruffed grouse spend winters in Montana, eating dormant buds and catkins from trees. They grow pectinations - protrusions of cartilage - off their toes, to increase the surface area of their feet, which makes it easier for them to walk on snow. If you're walking in the woods in winter, look for holes in the snow surrounded by the tracks of a grouse; the birds often dive into deep snowbanks to spend the night in their own igloos. If you're lucky, a mound of snow in front of you will explode with an emerging grouse.

'Field Notes' is produced by the Montana Natural History Center.

Broadcast: "Fieldnotes," 12/21/14 & 1/3/17. You can hear the program on the radio Sundays at 12:55 p.m., Tuesdays at 4:54 p.m., and Fridays at 4:54 p.m., or listen via podcast.

