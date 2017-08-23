MTPR

Ruling Reverses 'Threatened' Classification For Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies

By Yellowstone Public Radio News 2 hours ago
  • Grizzly bear.
    Grizzly bear.
    (PD)

A judge has ruled a small population of grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered "endangered" even if they are not "on the brink of extinction."

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's order Monday reversed the 2014 re-classification by U.S. wildlife officials for the 40 to 50 bears of the Cabinet-Yaak bear population under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said then that the bear population had stabilized. USFWS also said the status should be "threatened" but not on a waiting list for classification as "endangered."

Mike Garrity is the Executive Director of the conservation group, Alliance for the Wild Rockies. Judge Christensen sided with Garrity’s organization after they sued the USFWS.

"Judge Christensen ordered them to review their decision and see if they should list it as endangered, and we’re going to encourage them to do it. And since all the evidence and their own experts say they should — and if they don’t follow their own advice and law we will sue them again."

The bears live about 300 miles from grizzlies that lost federal protection status in July near Yellowstone National Park.

Tags: 
Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem
grizzly bears
Michael Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies
Endangered Species Act
wildlife

Related Content

Environmental Group Sues Over Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies

By Feb 11, 2016
Grizzly bear.
(PD)

This week an environmental group filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in federal court in Missoula, saying that grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak area of northwest Montana should be listed as endangered species.

Historic Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Migration Highlights Management Challenges

By Dec 7, 2015
More than a month after announcing grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are no longer threatened, the USFWS officially handed over management of the approximately 700 bears to wildlife officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
(PD)

Grizzly bear managers are meeting in Missoula this week. One thing they’ll be talking about is a bear that made a historic migration across in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem this year. 

States Take Over Control Of Greater Yellowstone Grizzlies

By editor Jul 31, 2017

The Greater Yellowstone grizzly bear was officially removed from the threatened species list on Monday.

The Interior Department stripped federal protections for grizzly bears living near Yellowstone National Park and they will now be managed by state and tribal agencies in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Lawsuits Challenging Yellowstone Grizzly Bear De-listing Filed

By Jun 30, 2017
More than a month after announcing grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are no longer threatened, the USFWS officially handed over management of the approximately 700 bears to wildlife officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
(PD)

Several lawsuits were filed Friday against the U.S. government's decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area. Some of the groups involved include the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, The Humane Society and Earthjustice.
 
Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso says there’s been a recent spike in local grizzly bear deaths.

Yellowstone Grizzlies Removed From Threatened Species List

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Jul 31, 2017
More than a month after announcing grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are no longer threatened, the USFWS officially handed over management of the approximately 700 bears to wildlife officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
(PD)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. government lifted protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region on Monday, though it will be up to the courts to decide whether the revered and fearsome icon of the West stays off the threatened species list.