Second Democrat In The Running For Zinke's House Seat

By 5 minutes ago
Great Falls state representative Casey Schreiner Monday announced his intent to seek the Democratic party’s nomination for Montana’s at-large Congressional seat. Schreiner wants to replace Republican U.S Congressman Ryan Zinke, who’s been nominated to become President-elect Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary. Schreiner is 34-years-old and heads the Montana State Workforce Innovation Board.
The husband and father of two says of all the candidates who want to replace Zinke, he’s best positioned to connect with Montana voters. 

 “Teresa and I make less than $100,000 a year between the two of us. We’ve got a mortgage and medical bills. We’re fighting to keep food on the table and pay the bills and save a little bit for retirement. That’s what everyday Montanans are going through and I feel like we’re missing that voice," Schreiner says.

Democratic State Representative Amanda Curtis of Butte says she may be interested in replacing Congressman Zinke. Curtis ran unsuccessfully against Senator Steve Daines for a U.S Senate seat back in 2014. Schreiner, the newly-elected state House Minority Whip, says he respects Curtis -

“But we’ve already had her run for statewide election and it didn’t pan out for a number of reasons. I think it’s time to have others step up."

At least half a dozen Republicans have also expressed interest in being the GOP’s nominee. They include state lawmakers Daniel Zolnikov of Billings, Scott Sales of Bozeman, Ed Buttrey of Great Falls,  and Corvallis resident Gary Carlson,  District Judge Russell Fagg of Billings as well as Bozeman businessman Eugene Graf IV. Montana’s special election date has not yet been set. State law says it’s up to the governor to do that, and the date must be between 85 and 100 days after Montana’s congressman officially resigns his seat.

