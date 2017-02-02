See Mandolin Virtuoso Sierra Hull In Hamilton Feb. 3

MTPR Program Director Michael Marsolek recently hosted The Folk Show on MTPR. He talked with Sierra Hull about her pending trip to Montana, and the first time they met. She was Just 15 years old when MTPR broadcast her set from the first year of the National Folk Festival in Butte in 2008. Listen in to their conversation now.

Sierra Hull plays in Hamilton on February 3rd, and 11 days later we will find out if her most recent album Weighted Mind (produced by Bela Fleck) is the winner for Best Folk Album at the 2017 grammys.