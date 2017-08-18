Seeley Lake Opens To Recreation As 'Super Scoopers' Exit

The waters of Seeley Lake were reopened for recreational use earlier Friday.

Kristen Miller, a spokesperson for the Rice Ridge Fire, says the lake reopened because super scooper planes that had been pulling water from the lake were no longer being used on the fire.

“The scooper planes were pulled based on national priority lists to fires in Oregon, and I believe have been returned to Saskatchewan,” Miller says.

Seeley Lake has been closed to boaters and swimmers since August 1 to allow fire crews to safely draw water to dump on the nearby Rice Ridge Fire. Miller says that without the scoopers, there is no reason to keep the lake closed.

“The lake was being primarily used by the scoopers which we don’t have, and we also don’t have the need for them,” says Miller.

Fire management crews are now using other aircraft to dump retardant to reinforce control lines. Retardant, which has a thicker consistency than water, can last longer to suppress the fire.

“We can drop it today and it will still stay effective through tomorrow or the following day,” she says.

Miller says that a Red Flag warning is in effect for Rice Ridge indefinitely, indicating a possibility of high fire activity as the air gets hotter and drier. She says efforts are still underway to control the southeast portion of the fire closest to the town of Seeley Lake, but that the smoke column residents can see in that area has been pushing east towards the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Along with Seeley lake itself, today’s reopening means the public will again have access to the Clearwater Canoe Trail and Big Larch boat launch, though that campground remains closed.

Another community meeting will be held about the Rice Ridge Fire on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.