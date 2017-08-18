MTPR

Seeley Lake Opens To Recreation As 'Super Scoopers' Exit

By Maxine Speier 45 minutes ago
  • A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
    A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
    Eric Whitney

The waters of Seeley Lake were reopened for recreational use earlier Friday.

Kristen Miller, a spokesperson for the Rice Ridge Fire, says the lake reopened because super scooper planes that had been pulling water from the lake were no longer being used on the fire.

“The scooper planes were pulled based on national priority lists to fires in Oregon, and I believe have been returned to Saskatchewan,” Miller says.

Seeley Lake has been closed to boaters and swimmers since August 1 to allow fire crews to safely draw water to dump on the nearby Rice Ridge Fire. Miller says that without the scoopers, there is no reason to keep the lake closed.

“The lake was being primarily used by the scoopers which we don’t have, and we also don’t have the need for them,” says Miller.

Fire management crews are now using other aircraft to dump retardant to reinforce control lines. Retardant, which has a thicker consistency than water, can last longer to suppress the fire.

“We can drop it today and it will still stay effective through tomorrow or the following day,” she says.

Miller says that a Red Flag warning is in effect for Rice Ridge indefinitely, indicating a possibility of high fire activity as the air gets hotter and drier. She says efforts are still underway to control the southeast portion of the fire closest to the town of Seeley Lake, but that the smoke column residents can see in that area has been pushing east towards the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Along with Seeley lake itself, today’s reopening means the public will again have access to the Clearwater Canoe Trail and Big Larch boat launch, though that campground remains closed.

Another community meeting will be held about the Rice Ridge Fire on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Tags: 
wildfire
Seeley Lake Montana
Kristen Miller
Rice Ridge Fire

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 18, 2017

By MTPR News 28 minutes ago
Evacuation and warning areas for the Lolo Peak Fire, August 18, 2017.

As of 5:40 p.m Highway 12 has been closed at Roper's gas station about 3 miles west of Lolo due to increased fire activity in Mill Creek area. There's currently no timeline for when the road will reopen. Follow along here for updates as they come in.

Montana Getting FEMA Funds To Help Lolo Peak Firefighting Efforts

By 1 hour ago
Lolo Peak Fire, August 10, 2017.
Inciweb

Montana will be getting FEMA funding to help with the costs of the Lolo Peak Fire.

Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Jerry DeFelice says funding is now available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting cost on the Lolo Peak Fire.

Lolo Peak Fire Claims Homes, Outbuildings

By 3 hours ago
Florence Volunteer Fire Department truck.
Andy Lyon/Inciweb

The Lolo Peak Fire made another significant run Thursday night, and according to fire information officer, Mike Cole, this time it took a few buildings with it.

"Yesterday evening, we actually had some structures burn about a mile-and-a-half southwest of the town of Lolo; that was in the evening. The Missoula County Rural Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department is out there accessing that damage this morning, so they can notify the property owners. Those structures were in one of the evacuation order areas," Cole says.

Watch: 'Super Scooper' Fire Plane Loads Up On Seeley Lake

By Aug 2, 2017
A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
Eric Whitney

Half boat, half plane, the super scooper glides over the water's surface and guzzles up to 1,200 gallons of water in 10 seconds, then drops its load on a fire. A tiny propeller plane flies nearby to give navigation and water deployment tips. Seeley Lake was closed to swimmers, boaters and fisher-people on the evening of August 1 to give this plane space to work as it lapped trips over the Rice Ridge Fire, visible in the background, which has put the nearby community on an evacuation warning.

Fires Push Seeley Lake Air Quality To Unprecedented Lows

By Aug 10, 2017
Extremely unhealthy air has prompted the health department to recommend that people should leave Seeley Lake, or at least try to sleep somewhere else. This view of the smoke from Seeley Lake was captured on the afternoon of August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Wednesday, Missoula County's health department made the unprecedented recommendation that an entire town, Seeley Lake, evacuate because of pollution from wildfire smoke. Eric Whitney has more on where that recommendation came from, and how it's being received.