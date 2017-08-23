MTPR

Seeley Lake Schools Installing HEPA Filters Due To Wildfire Smoke

By 1 hour ago
  • Smokey skies in Seeley Lake, August 10, 2017.
    Smokey skies in Seeley Lake, August 10, 2017.
    Eric Whitney

Seeley Lake-area kids will at least have a buffer from the dangerous local wildfire smoke when school resumes. The Missoula County Health Department and school officials are teaming up to place highly efficient HEPA air filters throughout local schools.  

“We have worked with the elementary school up there in Seeley Lake to get air filters in all of the classrooms," says Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. "When kids start school, there will be air filters in every classroom and learning space to give them safer air to breathe when they’re at school."

Because Seeley-Swan High School is newer than the local elementary buildings, filtration can be directly installed into that building’s ventilation system.

Seeley Lake Superintendent Chris Stout says it’ll cost about $6,000 to provide a total of 40 filters, with the county chipping in for half.

When the air pollution crisis ends, the county will take back its 20 filters and save them for future use.

Stout says the schools are also taking these extra steps to protect students.

"We are delaying our sports programs at the elementary school and waiting until the first day of school, or later, to start practices because the smoke – you know, you can’t do anything outside right now as far as physical activity goes. The high school has been doing alternative things for practice for football and volleyball, including practicing inside and going to other locations."

Seeley Lake–area elementary schools resume classes September 5. Seeley-Swan High starts next week.

Tags: 
Seeley Lake Montana
Seeley-Swan High School
Seeley Lake Elementary School
Sarah Coefield
Missoula City-County Health Department
wildfire

Related Content

Air Quality Update for Western Montana, August 21, 2017

By Aug 21, 2017
Inciweb

This morning's air quality update from Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:

"Good morning. Depending on where you are, you either woke up to nice air or chewable air. 

Fires Push Seeley Lake Air Quality To Unprecedented Lows

By Aug 10, 2017
Extremely unhealthy air has prompted the health department to recommend that people should leave Seeley Lake, or at least try to sleep somewhere else. This view of the smoke from Seeley Lake was captured on the afternoon of August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Wednesday, Missoula County's health department made the unprecedented recommendation that an entire town, Seeley Lake, evacuate because of pollution from wildfire smoke. Eric Whitney has more on where that recommendation came from, and how it's being received.

Health Department: Leave Seeley Lake Until The Smoke Clears

By MTPR News Aug 9, 2017
Montana air quality map for August 9, 2017.
Montana DEQ

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now recommending that people in Seeley Lake who are able to do so leave the area until the wildfire smoke event passes.

Recent air monitoring readings show record levels of harmful wildfire smoke in Seeley Lake, the department says, adding that even indoor air is not safe.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 22, 2017

By MTPR News 23 hours ago
A helicopter drops water on the Sapphire complex.
Inciweb

After saying yesterday that burnout operations on the Lolo Peak Fire were likely responsible for destroying two homes and several outbuildings, fire managers are now saying they need more information to be sure.