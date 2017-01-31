MTPR

Senate Committee Advances Zinke's Nomination For Interior Secretary

By 19 minutes ago
  • Congressman Ryan Zinke testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee January 17th
    Congressman Ryan Zinke testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee January 17th
    CSPAN

It took Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke less  than two minutes to win the backing of the GOP-led Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Monday.

After the 16-6 vote, Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska said, "Congratulations Representative Zinke. We look forward to working with you.” 

The committee’s confirmation vote for both Zinke and former Texas Governor Rick Perry for Energy Secretary lacked the fireworks of separate committee meetings Monday on two of President Trump’s other nominees. Democrats boycotted the nominations of Steve Mnuchin to Treasury and Tom Price for Health secretary.

Still, Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington state, who voted against Zinke, told him she worries about the Trump administration’s approach to federal lands.

“I know you want to be a Teddy Roosevelt kind of Secretary of Interior," Cantwell said, "but you’re working with an administration who in their own infrastructure bill says they’re going to pay for it by oil and gas infrastructure by oil and gas on federal lands. I don’t know where that stops.”

Montana Senator Steve Daines voted for Zinke, later noting he’ll be the first Montanan to ever serve in a president’s cabinet:

“Ryan, you possess exactly the right balance. As we say in Montana, we’re a blend of George Strait and John Denver – and you get that,"  Daines said, echoing a line he uses frequently.

At the time of this recording, the full senate had not yet scheduled a final vote on Zinke’s nomination.

Tags: 
Ryan Zinke
Lisa Murkowski
Maria Cantwell
Steve Daines
U.S. Department of Interior
Montana politics

Related Content

Conservationists On Zinke As Potential Interior Secretary

By Dec 13, 2016
The Department of Interior is tasked with management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources.

A Whitefish-based National Park conservation advocate says an Interior Department headed by Congressman Ryan Zinke could be good for Montana and the West.

Michael Jamison heads the National Parks Conservation Association’s Crown of the Continent initiative. He says Zinke is a champion of America’s public lands, but also understands the balance between conservation and development:

Energy Panel Postpones Votes On Energy, Interior Nominees

By Associated Press Jan 24, 2017
Rep. Ryan Zinke at his Interior Secretary confirmation hearing Tuesday
CSPAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has postponed a meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the nominations of Ryan Zinke and Rick Perry to head the departments of Interior and Energy.

Curtis In, Juneau, Schreiner Out Of Race For Zinke's Seat

By Jan 23, 2017
State Rep. Amanda Curtis, D - Butte
Mike Albans

Butte Schoolteacher and State Lawmaker Amanda Curtis made it official Saturday: She is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat.