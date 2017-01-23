Senate Committee Vote On Zinke Nomination Expected Tuesday

Committee Expected To Vote On Zinke's Nomination Tuesday

A Senate committee is expected to vote tomorrow on Representative Ryan Zinke’s nomination to be Interior Secretary in the Trump administration. It will be the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the same one Zinke testified in front of for nearly four hours last Tuesday.

"If confirmed, I’ll work with each of you to ensure that our public lands reflect higher purpose, so that our children’s children, my granddaughter’s children, can look back, and say we did it right," Zinke told the committee last week.

The Energy and Natural Resources Committee is expected to vote in favor of Zinke’s appointment. Their recommendation would be conveyed to the Senate as a whole. Cabinet nominees require a vote by the whole Senate to be confirmed. A whole Senate vote on Zinke is expected next week.