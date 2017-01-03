MTPR

Senate Republicans Seek To Push Motl Out As Commissioner

By Matt Volz - Associated Press 47 minutes ago
  • Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl testifies in his lawsuit against Republican Rep. Art Wittich, March 31, 2016.
    Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl testifies in his lawsuit against Republican Rep. Art Wittich, March 31, 2016.
    Kimberly Reed

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Senate Republicans who oppose giving Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl a full six-year term in office want to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to do just that.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, told his GOP caucus Tuesday that a resolution will be introduced as early as Wednesday defending the Senate's confirmation process, which set Jan. 1 as the expiration of Motl's term.

"We're the party that's offended," Thomas told his Republican colleagues in the Montana Capitol after the Senate floor session.

Republicans have repeatedly accused Motl of bias against them in his decisions, an accusation that Motl denies. Motl was appointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2013 and confirmed in 2015 when eight Republican senators broke ranks to vote with 21 Democrats.

The commissioner of political practices regulates the state's campaign, ethics and lobbying laws, and is appointed to a six-year term. However, the position has been plagued by partisan wrangling that led to three commissioners being appointed and departing between 2010 and 2013.

When Bullock appointed Motl in 2013, he set the end of the term as Jan. 1, 2017, which would have been the expiration of that first appointment in 2010. The Senate resolution confirming Motl's appointment also includes the Jan. 1 termination date.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month argues that Motl's appointment and confirmation creates a new six-year term that should expire in mid-2019. The plaintiffs are Democratic Sen. Christine Kaufmann, departing Secretary of State Linda McCulloch, former Republican Rep. Jesse O'Hara, Al Smith of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and a group called Montanans for Experienced Judges.

District Judge Kathy Seeley agreed late last month to let Motl stay in office until the case is heard.

A draft of the Senate Republicans' resolution seeks to intervene in the case in order to "vigorously defend and protect in all court proceedings the legal integrity of (the) Senate's constitutional confirmation authority."

If the resolution passes, the Senate would assert that Motl's term ended on Jan. 1.

Motl said Tuesday that having the Senate step into the lawsuit would be a good thing. "The more participants in the action, the better it is for the court," he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Jonathan Motl
Fred Thomas
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices
Christine Kaufmann
Jesse O'Hara
Al Smith
Montana Trial Lawyers Association
Montanans For Experienced Judges
Kathy Seeley
Montana politics

Related Content

(Un)Truth in Political Advertising

By Jackie Yamanaka Nov 2, 2016

Lies. 

That’s how political candidates often describe their opponent’s advertisements that are saturating television, mailboxes, and social media.

What does the laws says about truth in political ads?

Not much, says Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl, because the content is protected by the Constitution’s free speech provisions.

“That is where the argument that you are interfering with the First Amendment speech right is strongest,” he says.  

Groups Change Ad Strategies Before Campaign Finance Deadline

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Aug 12, 2016
"Issue advocacy" from the 2012 Montana elections.
Josh Burnham

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Representatives from three organizations say they will either change or cease running issue ads that mention Montana political candidates ahead of a deadline Tuesday that would require them to register as political committees and make financial disclosures to the state.

Montana Lawmaker Seeks New Trial In Dark Money Case

By Associated Press Jul 22, 2016
Rep. Art Wittich (R) HD68
Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana lawmaker is asking for a new trial after a jury ruled he took illegal corporate contributions from an anti-union organization in 2010.