Send Us Your Questions About Invasive Mussels
By Nicky Ouellet • 50 minutes ago
Do you have a question about Montana's underwater invaders? Want to know more about how zebra and quagga mussels spread, how Montana is confronting the problem, or how states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are dealing with them? Leave your questions in the comment section here, or contact us on Facebook or Twitter. We'll do our best to answer them, and may include your question in a future episode.