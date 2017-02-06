'Significant, Heavy Snow' Descending On NW Montana

Get ready Montana, "significant, heavy snow" and the potential for blizzard conditions are descending on a large area of northwest Montana today, according to the National Weather Service in Missoula:

"The next round of significant, heavy snow will occur through Monday, as extremely moist air interacts with a slow moving modified arctic boundary. This will create an ideal zone for heavy snow across northwest Montana. The image above highlights snow amounts in a 24-hour period from this [Sunday] morning through Monday morning in areas where the heaviest snow is most likely. Blizzard conditions are a high potential, especially Monday morning. Please be prepared for significant heavy snow impacts," read a NWS web post from Sunday night.

Here's a look at St. Mary's Sunday night:

What are you seeing in your area? Share your pictures & videos of the storm by tagging @mtpublicradio in your facebook or twitter posts. Be sure to include your location.