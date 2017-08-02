Singing Siblings, Their Grandfather, And A Band Named Joseph ("Musician's Spotlight, May 18 and August 3, 2017)

The Portland, OR band Joseph is made up of three sisters: Natalie Closner Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner. (The band's name comes from Jo, the sisters' grandfather, and for the small Oregon town at the base of the Wallowa Mountains that re-named itself for Chief Joseph, where Jo grew up.) Since their 2014 debut, the trio has gathered momentum quickly, with appearances on The Tonight Show, Ellen, Conan O’Brien and CBS This Morning.

Their most recent recording, “I’m Alone, No You’re Not” debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, and their first single, "White Flag," premiered on NPR's Songs We Love. In October 2016, it reached #1 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart. John Floridis’s guests this week are the sisters of Joseph.

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 5/18/17 and 8/3/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)