Smoke From Sunrise, Liberty Fires Visible From Roadways

Drivers on I-90 west of Missoula should be prepared for thick smoke and poor visibility due to the Sunrise Fire burning near Tarkio. The fire is burning aggressively in the Quartz Creek and Sunrise Creek drainages. Firefighters are relocating resources to safer locations and say to be alert that embers from this fire can travel up to one mile beyond the fire's edge.

The smoke plume from the Liberty Fire burning in the tribal wilderness area east of Arlee is visible from U.S.-93 and Missoula. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is using aviation resources to keep the fire within the reservation's eastern boundary. It is not threatening any structures at this time.