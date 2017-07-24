MTPR
The Sounds Of One For All, This Week On 'What I Like About Jazz'

One For All is the longest running cooperative group in jazz, now starting into their third decade. Founding Horn players Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Jim Rotondi, and the Rhythm section of David Hazeltine, John Weber and Joe Farnsworth recently released their 16th album, "The Third Decade," and will be a featured act at Newport Jazz Festival on August 4.

Tune in for a close look at the collaborative careers of this group, from solo efforts going back 25 years, to their first album in 1997, to their latest. Wednesday, July 26, from 8-10 p.m., on your radio or online on "What I Like About Jazz."

