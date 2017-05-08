by Jim Harrison

Rumi advised me to keep my spirit

up in the branches of a tree and not peek

out too far, so I keep mine in the very tall

willows along the irrigation ditch out back,

a safe place to remain unspoiled by the filthy

culture of greed and murder of the spirit.

People forget their spirits easily suffocate

so they must keep them far up in tree

branches where they can be summoned any moment.

It's better if you're outside as it's hard for spirits

to get into houses or buildings or airplanes.

In New York City I used to reach my spirit in front

of the gorilla cage in the children's zoo in Central Park.

It wouldn't come in the Carlyle Hotel, which

was too expensive for its taste. In Chicago

it won't come in the Drake though I can see it

out the window hovering over the surface

of Lake Michigan. The spirit above anything

else is attracted to humility. If I slept

in the streets it would be under the cardboard with me.

Jim Harrison was one of America's most versatile and celebrated writers. He published over thirty books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction--including Legends of the Fall, the acclaimed trilogy of novellas, and The Shape of the Journey: New and Collected Poems. His books have been translated into two dozen languages, and in 2007 he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters. With a fondness for open space and anonymous thickets, he divided his time between Montana and southern Arizona.

Harrison died March 26, 2016, in Patagonia, Arizona.