Super Bowl LI: A Live Blog (Plus Poetry, Of Course)

When the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LI, the matchup promises more than just drama. It may very well offer an answer to the old riddle: What happens when an irresistible force meets ... well, another irresistible force?

Admittedly, this question isn't exactly the paradox handed down to us for centuries, but it does feel a whole lot more fitting for a game that by all accounts is shaping up to be a shootout. With the arms of All-Pro quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tom Brady, as well as hosts of talented playmakers, both the Falcons and Patriots rode their dynamic offenses like freight trains through the early rounds of the postseason.

The firepower on either side is so impressive, in fact, even Las Vegas betting services are setting such lofty predictions when it comes to the combined point total of both teams, they're breaking records themselves.

It must be noted, though: The organizations don't exactly enter the game on equal footing, at least when it comes to past successes on the NFL's biggest stage. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl, and it has been nearly two decades since they've even made an appearance in one. Since that appearance, the Patriots just happen to have played in six — four of which they've won.

At any rate, we'll be here right along with you all night, live-blogging the big game and — because we're NPR — writing a little poetry while we're at it.

Last year, we covered the game almost entirely in haiku. This year, our colleagues at WBUR have some more of their own — and we invite you to do the same using the hashtag #SuperBowlHaiku. We'll post a few of our favorites below as the night goes on.

But before we get started, we've got a promise to fulfill. When we wrapped up last time around, we posed a question: "Next time, limericks?"

Well, here's a little ditty that just may work. (Don't mind the slant rhyme.)



Sure, by now the Pats are all old hands —

But can Falcons at last reward fans?

Ryan's shown he can sling,

Brady's got all the rings ...

Still, both keep interrupting the ads.



Now, let's kick things off, shall we?

