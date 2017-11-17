MTPR

Tester Criticizes Federal Tax Overhaul Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • Montana Senator Jon Tester.
    Montana Senator Jon Tester.
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Yesterday Republicans pushed a massive tax overhaul through the U.S. House, now a similar plan will be debated in the Senate. Like the House measure, it would slash the corporate tax rate and reduce personal income tax rates for many.

But Montana’s Democratic Senator, Jon Tester, isn’t a fan.

"It has some serious problems in that it adds $2.2 trillion to the debt," said Tester. "It does some pretty serious stuff for cutting Medicare and Medicaid, increases taxes on some middle class families."

Tester also alleges there haven’t been any opportunities for public input, the GOP hasn’t reached across the aisle to Democrats and the legislation is a rush job.

"There’s just a lot of work that needs to be done here that’s not being done and I’m very, very concerned," said Tester.

Republicans are hoping to send a compromise bill to President Donald Trump’s office by Christmas, but they’re struggling to get support from some GOP members in the Senate.

Montana’s Republican senator, Steve Daines, was unable to comment before deadline.

Tags: 
Jon Tester
federal budget
taxes
Montana politics
Medicare
Medicaid

Related Content

Tester Opposes Repeal Of Obamacare Mandate

By Nov 15, 2017
Sen. Jon Tester.
PD

Senate Republicans are pushing for a broad tax cut, contingent on the repeal of the law requiring Americans to buy insurance coverage. Montana Senator Jon Tester wants no part of it.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says eliminating the individual mandate would leave millions uninsured.

Capitol Talk: Montana Special Session Wrap-Up

By 1 hour ago
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

Sally Mauk: Welcome to a special edition of "Capitol Talk" our political analysis program I'm Sally Mauk And I'm joined by University of Montana Political Science Professor Rob Saldin and veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson.

Chuck, the Legislature met in special session for three days this week to deal with a $227 billion budget shortfall. And they've come up with a combination of cuts and transfers and fees to deal with it but not with any new tax increases as the governor had proposed. Republicans of course control the House and Senate, and Chuck they got a lot of what they wanted out of this special session.

Democratic House Candidates Try To Distinguish Themselves In Butte

By 10 hours ago
L to R, Candidates Tom Woods, Jared Pettinato, Kathleen Williams and Tom Woods. Not pictured is John Heenan, who appeared via Skype
Eric Whitney

Democrats in Butte last night got a chance to try to find differences between five candidates running for their party's nomination to challenge Congressman Greg Gianforte next year.

Surprise: The candidates agreed on a lot. But over two hours and more than a dozen questions, some differences did emerge.