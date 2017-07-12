MTPR

Tester, Daines Pledge Cooperation On Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll have an updated health care bill ready Thursday for the legislative body to work on.

In a press call with reporters, Montana’s Democratic  Senator Jon Tester said he’s willing to work with Republicans on compromise health care legislation.

"I think I can work with anybody," Tester said. "I think there’s an opportunity to get things done here, but you need to go in with the goal of improving affordability and accessibility."

Tester says that he’s willing to cooperate, but not if it means using the health care bill the House passed in May as a foundation.

"If the price of admission is taking Medicaid expansion off the table and block-granting Medicaid, yeah, they gotta start over. Truth is, that isn’t going to get us where we need to be in this country," Tester said.

In an appearance on Northern Broadcasting Network’s Voices of Montana Tuesday, Republican Senator Steve Daines said, he, too is willing to reach across the aisle on the healthcare bill.

"Obviously. Of course, and we’ll need the Democrats to help us," he said.

Daines told Voices of Montana Host Jon Arneson that if the bill is going to pass, it will probably be with only Republicans voting for it, and it’s not clear that every Republican senator is willing to do so at this point.

"Whether or not that bill gets passed, Jon, I would say it’s even odds," Daines said.

An updated version of the Senate health care bill is expected to be released Thursday.

Tags: 
Healthcare
Jon Tester
Steve Daines
Montana politics

Related Content

FAQ: How Would The Republican Health Care Bills Affect You?

By MTPR News Jul 10, 2017
FAQ: How Would The Republican Health Care Bills Affect You?

This week, Republicans in Congress will try to rally votes behind a bill that proposes major changes to the way Americans get health care and how much they pay. In Montana, many tens of thousands could be affected. Use this Q&A to explore how the bill would affect you.

Montana Health Leaders Speak Out Against GOP Health Care Bill

By Jul 6, 2017
Laura Terrill, with Planned Parenthood of Montana, and John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health Systems were among the panelists critical of Senate health care bill in Helena Thursday July, 6.
Eric Whitney

Leaders of Montana doctors, nurses and hospital groups today spoke out against the health care bill being proposed by Senate Republicans.

John Goodnow is the CEO of Benefis, Montana's second largest hospital system, based in Great Falls. And he's no fan of the health care bill the House passed in May. Nor does he like the Senate's proposed changes to it.

Hospital CEO: Republicans Creating Health Care Instability

By Eric Whitney Jul 7, 2017
John Goodnow is the CEO of Benefis Health System, Montana's second-largest, in Great Falls
Eric Whitney

The CEO of one of Montana's largest hospitals says Republicans are helping to create the instability that’s causing insurance companies to leave the federal health care exchanges established under the Affordable Care Act.

John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health System in Great Falls, said Republican talk about reducing subsidies that help people buy coverage is a, quote, "slick trick" to ensure the exchanges will fail.

Commentary: Fight For What Really Matters

By Sen. Jon Tester Jul 3, 2017
Views expressed by the commentators do not necessarily reflect the views of this station.

Too often, policy debates in Washington, D.C. devolve into partisan fistfights. Each side becomes so focused on landing a punch that they forget why they climbed into the ring in the first place.

Just a few years ago, one in five Montanans did not have access to health insurance, and people couldn’t afford to get sick.

Healthcare Spending 'Busting The Budget,' Daines Tells Teleconference

By Jun 29, 2017
Sen. Steve Daines during a June 28 telephone town hall meeting on healthcare.
Courtesy Steve Daines.

Senator Steve Daines says he wants to hear from Montanans before deciding how he’ll vote on the Republican health care proposal currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.

And hear from them, Daines did Wednesday night during his 17th live healthcare tele-town hall meeting.

Daines faced an earnest and sometimes feisty series of questions from Montanans trying to make sense of the complicated healthcare debate: