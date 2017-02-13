MTPR

Tester To Online Hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday

Senator Jon Tester announced Friday he will host an online town hall meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Democratic Senator says the town hall is in response to an unprecedented volume of phone calls, emails and letters from Montanans, who want to engage in policy discussions.

Senator Jon Tester
Credit U.S. Senate

"Montanans deserve a say in their government, and folks in Washington must do their job and answer to their bosses: the folks they represent back home," he says.

Tester reports that in January of this year, he received more than 34,000 constituent contacts, up six-fold from the same period last year.

Tester and Republican Senator Steve Daines were swarmed with constituents last Friday when they touched down at the Bozeman airport, asking for Daines to hold a town hall meeting in Montana. Recently, some constituents have said they’re having a hard time reaching Daines.

Tester will take questions on Facebook Live and choose from a pool of questions submitted ahead of the event.

