MTPR

Tester Supports Trump's Extension Of Veterans Choice

By 6 hours ago
  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

President Trump signed a bill today to temporarily extend a troubled program designed to allow veterans to get medical care in the private sector.

During Wednesday’s signing ceremony, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin praised the extension of the Veterans Choice program.

“This is a great day to celebrate not only what veterans have contributed to the country, but how we’re making things better for them," says Shulkin. "By working together we’re going to continue this progress.”

President Obama signed the Veterans Choice program into law in August of 2014. It was Washington’s  $10 billion answer to reports that some vets waited an inordinately long time for healthcare.

It didn’t work out so well. Many vets complained it made getting that care more of a hassle. Doctors and clinics said it sometimes took months to get paid under the program.

Veterans Choice was set to expire in August. So why extend a program that, arguably, caused more problems than it solved?

“We need to make the healthcare part of it work smoother; cut the red tape and make sure that it’s easy to work with the providers," says Montana's Democratic Senator Jon Tester who co-sponsored the extension plan. "I think we’ll get more providers jumping on board and we’ll get more veterans using it if the time to set up those appointments is reduced dramatically.”

Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin says officials will now work to develop a long term plan to allow vets to go outside the VA system and get easier access to private healthcare. That plan is due in the fall. Congress would have to approve any changes to the VA system.

Tags: 
Veterans Choice
Donald Trump
Jon Tester
David Shulkin
Barack Obama
veterans
Montana politics

Related Content

Veterans Choice Still Failing, Montana Senators Say

By Jan 9, 2017
Tony Lapinski is a Montana veteran who's had trouble using Veterans Choice
Mike Albans

Both of Montana’s U.S. Senators have sent letters chastising the company that runs the Veterans Choice healthcare program in Montana and 36 other states.

Veterans Choice is supposed to help vets get appointments with private health care providers if they live far from a VA facility, or have been waiting a long time for a VA appointment. It was created in 2014, and has been plagued with problems since the beginning.

Congress Set To Extend Troubled 'Veterans' Choice' Program

By Apr 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Tester Bill Gives VA Bigger Role In Veterans Choice Program

By Mar 7, 2017
Tester Bills Gives VA Bigger Role Veterans Choice Program
Courtesy Sen. Jon Tester

Three years after Congress created the Veterans Choice healthcare program, it continues to flounder.

Here’s Montana Senator Jon Tester, who helped create Veterans Choice:

For Doctors And Patients, 'Veterans Choice' Often Means Long Waits

By Quil Lawrence Jun 6, 2016

When clinical psychiatrist Cher Morrow-Bradley and other health care providers call the Veterans Choice program, they are greeted with a recorded, 90-second "thank you" from Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald.

It's not having the intended effect.

"Why don't you make this easier? The process is so cumbersome, and I have to listen to you thanking me for spending all this time and then I get put on hold," says Morrow-Bradley, adding that she hasn't figured out how to skip the message.