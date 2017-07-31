MTPR
"Thought Under Construction"

By Chérie Newman 52 minutes ago

There's no first stanza and maybe we should all go home,
since thinking isn't easy under any circumstances. And if

'home' is what's under construction? The work crew first
disconnects the stove, then turns up the radio. Omelets and broken

eggs, yes, but quiet and even the chips and cracks
were the script. Like the script of a one-note seasonal bird

when a chill moves over a lake. But not like the radio.
The first rule of construction? Destruction. Even the bees

are irritable, launching preemptive strikes. Says the radio.
And how trite of the sky to be enamel blue for days,

the white rose bud, a small finger--thumbs up--in the green
& scorched brown garden. Voices in the background fill

dismantled space, while, hands over ears, not to listen,
every one is thinking, "So what if the background voices

murmurs in, as they say, harmony, if the fist in the garden
unfurls the lineaments of rose? If the rose seems to mean

something?" Voices growl at the edges
of mind, mind skittering away from thought, saying

(in a mother's voice), "This will never do."
"Safe as houses," we say, without any idea what that means.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Poets of the American West

Lisa M. Steinman, Kenan Professor of English & Humanities at Reed College, is the author of eight books: three books about poetry — Made In America (Yale UP, 1987), Masters of Repetition (St. Martin's, 1998), and Invitation to Poetry (Blackwell, 2008) — and four volumes of poetry — Lost Poems (Ithica House, 1976); All That Comes To Light (Arrowood, 1989); A Book of Other Days (Arrowood, 1993), and  Carslaw's Sequences (University of Tampa Press, 2003) — as well as a poetry chapbook, Ordinary Songs (26 Books, 1996). Her work has received rexognition from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Rockeller Foundation, among other places. Her poems have appeared in such journals as Notre Dame Review, Chariton Review, Prairie Schooner, Chicago Review, Epoch, Michigan Quarterly, Boulevard, Threepenny Review, The Massachusetts Review and Quarterly West. She co-edits the poetry magazine, Hubbub. "Thought Under Construction" was published in the 2010 collection New Poets of the American West.

Related Content

"The Velocity of Love"

By Zan Bockes Jul 22, 2013
Caught In Passing: Poems, by Zan Bockes

So still we sit
in chairs that mold our breathing,
frightened birds
with feathers slimed in oil,
fish in nets, bodies
pressed against the figure
of their deaths.
We haven't spoken
for an hour. Your last
word digs holes in the air and
hangs.

Beneath this weight, Father,
tell me I'm lighter than light,
that my love for you outruns
the spinning lance
of hate.

'Nuthatch Sitting on a Bear's Nose'

By Chérie Newman Jun 19, 2017
Robert Wrigley

Really just a small cast iron representation
of the latter, a bottle opener mounted
to the southeast post of the shack's porch,
a Christmas gift from my niece,
and nothing to be stood upon, not even by a bird,
except for the nugget of ice at the end of the snout
that gives it a place. Some think art is lost
on the beasts of field and forest. Not I.
The chainsaw sculpture of an eagle
I fashioned years ago and fastened to a stump,
was sniffed at at length before the coyote

"Gathering Mint," a poem by Laurie Wagner Buyer

By Laurie Wagner Buyer Jun 10, 2013
Graining the Mare: The Poetry of Ranch Women, edited and with photographs by Teresa Jordan

He woke quiet, ate potatoes and eggs
sitting alone on a cottonwood stump in the sun.

At noon he took a rifle, burlap bag, and handful
     of dried apples,
saddled the glass-eyed gelding, corralled
     the wayward mare,
whistled one long high note for the hound
     and was gone.

It was late the first summer, river running
     low, meadow grass tassels paled by wind.
I weeded the garden one faded row at a time
     while the goats lazed in barn shade
and the mare paced,
     nickering again and again.