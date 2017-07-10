MTPR

Three 'Montana Treasures' Meet At The KettleHouse Amphitheater

  • The KettleHouse Amphitheater sits along the bank of the Big Blackfoot River, just north of the new KettleHouse Brewing facility and the old lumber mill in Bonner, MT.
    The KettleHouse Amphitheater sits along the bank of the Big Blackfoot River, just north of the new KettleHouse Brewing facility and the old lumber mill in Bonner, MT.
    Josh Burnham
  • The KettleHouse Amphitheater entrance.
    The KettleHouse Amphitheater entrance.
    Josh Burnham
  • The view from the stage of the KettleHouse Amphitheater, can seat up to 4,000 peopl.e
    The view from the stage of the KettleHouse Amphitheater, can seat up to 4,000 peopl.e
    Montana Public Radio

A new outdoor music venue is opening in Bonner, MT, just east of Missoula.

The KettleHouse Amphitheater, with its sleek integration of wood paneling and boulders, complements the scenic backdrop of the Blackfoot Valley. It’s located at the Bonner Mill Industrial Park, just north of the new KettleHouse Brewing facility and the old lumber mill along the banks of the Big Blackfoot River.

Nick Checota is the owner of the new KettleHouse Amphitheater and Logjam Presents, the production company that owns the Wilma Theatre and the Top Hat Lounge.

"This gives a nice transition, almost like a park-like setting that kind of transitions from heavy industrial to residential. We hope we can bring in development to the community and bring great artists and some national recognition to Bonner," says Checota.

The amphitheater can seat up to 4,000 people.

Suzy Rizza and Tim O’Leary, the owners of KettleHouse Brewing Company, leased the property to Logjam Presents. Rizza says the amphitheater will be a boost to the Bonner community.

"Well, we hope there’s a new gathering place, and maybe some revitalization. So, anything we can do to help the economy, and help the quality of life and help our community have more fun and be able to get together more, is a win-win, I think," says Rizza.

Tim O’Leary and Suzy Rizza are the owners of KettleHouse Brewing Company.
Credit Josh Burnham

Bonner resident Judy Matson has worked at the Bonner-Milltown History Center since 2009.

"I’m actually thrilled that the public is going to be able to enjoy the amenities of this spot," Matson says. "This opens up a whole new aspect to Bonner which makes it a  more special place than ever, I think"

Governor Steve Bullock this afternoon addressed the crowd of local government officials, business owners and arts leaders, saying they were celebrating three Montana treasures.

Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the KettleHouse Amphitheater ribbon-cutting in Bonner, Montana, July 10, 2017.
Credit Josh Burnham

"We’re celebrating our micro-brew industries — 68 microbreweries around the state. We’re celebrating performing arts and what it means to our state — a million people in Montana, 12 million visitors each and every year. And we’re celebrating the natural treasures that keep us all here."

The amphitheater is set to open Thursday, July 13 with a concert by Grammy-winning Lyle Lovett & His Large Band.

