Threshold Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

Threshold Season 01 - Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

Yellowstone National Park is where we saved the American bison from extinction. But each year, we slaughter hundreds of animals from this prized herd. Why? Find out now on the first episode of Threshold.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today.

You can find extras from this episode, including information about how you can weigh in on the future of the Yellowstone bison herd at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

