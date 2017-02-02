MTPR
Threshold

Threshold Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

By Amy Martin - Auricle Productions 3 hours ago
Threshold
  • Find out why hundreds of Yellowstone bison are slaughtered each year, on this episode of Threshold.
    Amy Martin
  • Threshold podcasts examines the past, present, and future of bison and humans.
    Amy Martin
  • Hear from Yellowstone Park Biologist Rick Wallen in this episode of Threshold.
    Amy Martin

Yellowstone National Park is where we saved the American bison from extinction. But each year, we slaughter hundreds of animals from this prized herd. Why? Find out now on the first episode of Threshold.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss.

You can find extras from this episode, including information about how you can weigh in on the future of the Yellowstone bison herd at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Tune in on Montana Public Radio Sundays at 6:00 p.m. starting Feb. 5 to hear the broadcast of Threshold Season 1.

bison
Yellowstone National Park
wildlife

