MTPR
Related Program: 
Threshold

Threshold Episode 03: Can Bison And Cattle Coexist?

By Amy Martin - Auricle Productions 1 minute ago
  • Threshold Episode 03: Can Bison And Cattle Coexist?
    Threshold Episode 03: Can Bison And Cattle Coexist?

Many cattle ranchers view wild bison as a threat to their livelihoods. But some think cattle and bison can coexist. On episode three of Threshold, you'll meet two cattle ranchers with different perspectives on wild bison — and, we'll take you on a controversial bison hunt.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast via iTunes, Stitcher, NPR One, or wherever you get your podcasts. The direct link to the feed is: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss.

You can find more information on bison, and series extras at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Tune in on Montana Public Radio Sundays at 6:00 p.m. to hear the broadcast of Threshold Season 1.

Tags: 
bison
cattle
cows
hunting
wildlife
Yellowstone National Park
agriculture

Related Content

Threshold Episode 02: 'The Red Man Was Pressed'

By Amy Martin - Auricle Productions Feb 9, 2017
Buffalo hide yard in Dodge City, Kansas 1878.

How did we go from more than 50 million wild bison to just 23 free-roaming animals? And how does the decimation of the herds relate to the oppression of Native Americans? Find out on this episode of Threshold.

Threshold Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

By Amy Martin - Auricle Productions Feb 2, 2017
Find out why hundreds of Yellowstone bison are slaughtered each year, on this episode of Threshold.
Amy Martin

Yellowstone National Park is where we saved the American bison from extinction. But each year, we slaughter hundreds of animals from this prized herd. Why? Find out now on the first episode of Threshold.

'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

By MTPR Jan 29, 2017
Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss. You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?