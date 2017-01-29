'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

Threshold Season 01 Preview

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today.

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss. You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Episode 1: For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People will be released via podcast on Thursday, February 2.

You can hear the entire first season on Montana Public Radio at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, beginning February 5.

Have you had a memorable encounter with a bison*?

Something funny? Scary? An experience that made you angry? Happy? Something that totally surprised you?

We want to hear about it! We're collecting buffalo* stories from people all over the country. If you've got one, call us. We may include your voice on the first season of Threshold.

Here's how:

Call us at 1-800-437-3009 and enter code #31488. You'll hear a little greeting, and then just...tell us your story.

Or, you can record a voice memo on your phone, and text it to us at: listeners@thresholdpodcast.org.

You don't have to identify yourself if you don't want to, but if you're so inclined, leave us your name and some way to contact you, in case we'd like to follow up and hear more.