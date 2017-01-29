MTPR

'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

By MTPR 49 minutes ago
  • Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.
    Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss. You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Episode 1: For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People will be released via podcast on Thursday, February 2.

You can hear the entire first season on Montana Public Radio at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, beginning February 5.

Have you had a memorable encounter with a bison*?

Something funny? Scary? An experience that made you angry? Happy? Something that totally surprised you?

We want to hear about it! We're collecting buffalo* stories from people all over the country. If you've got one, call us. We may include your voice on the first season of Threshold.

Here's how:

Call us at 1-800-437-3009 and enter code #31488. You'll hear a little greeting, and then just...tell us your story.

Or, you can record a voice memo on your phone, and text it to us at:  listeners@thresholdpodcast.org.

You don't have to identify yourself if you don't want to, but if you're so inclined, leave us your name and some way to contact you, in case we'd like to follow up and hear more.

Tags: 
bison
Yellowstone National Park
wildlife

Related Content

USFWS Preparing Bison Range Transfer Study

By Jan 18, 2017
National Bison Range
Josh Burnham-cc-by-2.0

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today announced it’s assessing future management plans for the National Bison Range, including transferring control to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Yellowstone Park Begins Bison Capture And Slaughter

By Jan 12, 2017
Yearling bison inside Yellowstone National Park’s Stephens Creek bison trap.
Buffalo Field Campaign

At least 80 Yellowstone National Park bison are now trapped in government corrals. Hundreds more will soon follow suit and be sent to slaughter.

Bison Hunting On This Week's Legislative Agenda

By Cole Grant - Legislative News Service Jan 4, 2017
Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.
Josh Burnham (CC-BY-2.0)

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.

House Bill 108 would give tribes the licenses each year, as long as the state also issues 40 or more special licenses to the general public to hunt buffalo.