Toby Thompson And Ken McCullough Reflect On December In The New Atlas Bar ("Reflections West," Jan. 7 & 8 and July 15 & 16, 2014)

"In my youth, I was restless enough to have spent four years on the road searching for the Great American Bar," writes Livingston, MT teacher and author, Toby Thompson. "I often visited thirty a day, learning in my travels that the mountain West– specifically Montana–held more saloons than any other region.

This was my drill: I studied the facade and structure of a strange bar to decide whether I might find comfort there, and risk a step inside. I examined the bar’s exterior within its geographical setting. A good bar requires a strong form to isolate chaos. A great bar and its architecture are not unlike those crystal spheres that house make-believe snowstorms. Snowstorms are the chaos. And at that restless age, I wanted storms. But the glass ball is needed to contain them. Once inside, a strong interior keeps the chaos in check— worn, vintage furniture, dusty paintings, tattered pool tables and the carved front and back bars, which are like altar pieces in a Renaissance cathedral.

Back then, I shook the glass ball as hard as my mood dictated. Or another something, faceless and edgy, shook it for me.

Now that I’m older, I thought saloons no longer held the same appeal. But not long ago, on a snowy December evening, I stopped at the New Atlas saloon in Columbus, Montana. It was a dark season of my life, heavy with loss and regret. As I approached the mahogany bar, I saw lights hanging from antlers of mounted deer and from the carved entablature of the mirrored back bar. A string band was completing its set. I glanced toward a figure beside me, but did not speak. The band finished, and its leader stepped between us. He called for a drink, nodded to each of us and began “Silent Night,” a ‘capella. We joined him without hesitation or irony, and sang heartily--three disheveled angels in a forgotten town on a frigid night, singing just to stay alive. At carol’s end we embraced, shared a round, then hiked toward the blizzard, Christmas in our hearts."

Poet Ken McCullough also found refuge and consolation in Columbus's New Atlas Bar. From McCullough's book, Walking Backwards:

“Atlas Axis”



In the days before

interstate cappuccino

and llama ranch incursion

you'd stop here

before winding up

into westering hills

through a scrim of early snow.

It was your own

delerium tremens in waltz time.

Your conversation

was not so much

with the two-headed patrons

or the barkeep waxing at the tap

but with yourself

as you sat in buffalo coat

your cornucopia

of melancholy on the bar.

If you were sanguine

you'd last the night

and the old-timers

would put you on the clock--

if they suspected

a hidden agenda

you'd disappear into thinner air.

Times have changed now

but not the register--

the New Atlas

holding up the hills

with droll mahogany shoulders.



(Broadcast: "Reflections West," 1/7/14, 1/8/14, 7/15/14, and 7/16/14, . Listen weekly on the radio, Wednesdays at 4:54 p.m.)