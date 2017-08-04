Trio Of Montana Musicians Join 'What I Like About Jazz'

August 9 will see a very special episode of "What I Like About Jazz," as host John Arvish will be joined by Naomi Moon Siegel, Joshua Farmer, and cellist Bethany Joyce. Tune in on your radio or online at 8 p.m., Wednesday August 9.

Local concert series founder Naomi Moon Siegel announces the new Lakebottom Sound Series that builds community by valuing live music in Missoula. Presenting intimate concert experiences in exceptional listening environments, Lakebottom Sound Series shows foster meaningful exchanges between audience members and performers.

The kick-­‐off show is Thursday August 10 at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Missoula. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to pack a picnic, bring non-­‐alcoholic drinks and hangout. Ten Spoon wines can be purchased at the event.

Naomi Moon Siegel and Joshua Farmer will perform in a rare setting as soloists and as a duo playing each other's compositions. Tickets for this opening show are only $10 and can be purchased online at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3043740, or at the concert venue August 10.

“With a mix of eclectic musicians from different musical traditions, this new series promises to be one of Missoula's finest, freshest concert series,” said Siegel. “Hosted by a rotating cast of wonderful venue partners around town, these shows are not to be missed.”

August's launch concert features Missoula favorite Joshua Farmer in a rare appearance as a soloist featuring his songwriting, soulful keyboards, and heartfelt vocals. Also on the bill will be Lakebottom's founder Naomi Moon Siegel. Fusing folk melodies with fantastical soundscapes and tight grooves, she performs her own style of indie folk/pop/jazz. Her music is introspective and celebratory, intimate and full.

In June 2016 she released her debut album Shoebox View, which received widespread acclaim, dubbed as marvelous, captivating & seductive by press outlets such as Downbeat Magazine, Jazziz, and All About Jazz. Performing as a soloist with loops and electronics and with small ensembles, her live performances are mesmerizing and embracing.

To end the night, Joshua and Naomi will perform as a duo with special guests Bethany Joyce on cello and Smai on vocals.

As the organization develops, Lakebottom Sound Series will host a monthly session for local musicians to incubate and develop new creative projects, and to foster a climate of improvised music in Missoula. Lakebottom Sound Series also plans to hold classes and bring guest artists into local schools.